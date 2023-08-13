STORY: The center serves as a one-stop shop for relatives to get information across all the shelters opened for survivors and customized counseling services.

Longtime Lahaina resident Ed Gazmen, who was visibly emotional as he described the inferno as a "catastrophe", was happy to receive good news about his brother and sister-in-law through the center.

Officials say the number of missing residents is unknown, and there are countless others like June Lacuesta still waiting for news of their loved ones. Lacuesta, who has tried to locate nine close relatives through social media and at multiple shelters to no avail, said he could not describe the pain he feels and only hoped he would be able to get all the resources needed to help his loved ones through the center.

The Family Resource Center, located at the Kahului Community Center, will be open to the public indefinitely, according to officials. It comes as the rising death toll made Maui's wildfire the country's worst in more than a century, with authorities warning it will likely continue climbing, as search teams with cadaver dogs comb through the charred ruins of Lahaina, looking for more victims.