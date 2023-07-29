STORY: "They came to you for help and how do I help you? And I don't care if you were doing drugs and you left your kids. Yes, that is wrong. But that's not the point right now. The point is, is I need to go find you and bring you back home."

Detective Kathleen Lucero knows members of her Native American community well.

Her New Mexico village of Isleta Pueblo is home to more than 3,000 Indigenous people.

As the village's chief criminal investigator, Lucero's made missing persons her priority.

She's fighting to stop her people from becoming part of an epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women and relatives in the United States.

"It breaks my heart. It it gets to me. Gets to the bottom of my stomach. It's really heartbreaking to know that something is happening in their family and how do we help them."

Factors ranging from poverty and a history of colonial oppression make Native Americans disproportionately at risk of going missing.

But finding them is often not the priority among U.S. and tribal law enforcement.

Police officials and policymakers told Reuters a jurisdictional maze and lack of resources have contributed to an estimated 4,200 Indigenous cases remaining unsolved.

The head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs acknowledged his department's lack of resources but said it was trying to create better coordination between other agencies.

Some Native police, like Lucero, are taking matters into their own hands.

Since 2015 Lucero has handled eight missing people cases, with seven people found alive and one still missing.

"I come from a very traditional family. So my family name is well known. And so I have more of that recognition because of my family name, because of my family ties to traditions. And so I use that to my advantage."

Reuters spoke to families who reported inaction by police agencies over their missing loved ones.

Some say police routinely blame missing Native American women for their own disappearance due to factors such as substance abuse.

Lucero agrees. She says police judging victims is one of the main reasons families don't come forward to report relatives missing.

"What if it was me? What if it was me? And for me as an investigator, again, that sensibility that I'm a mother, I'm an aunt, I'm a sister, a family member, a cousin. And just because that person on the other side is not a direct connect to me, they're still somehow connected to me and how do I help them?"