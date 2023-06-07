Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-05
1.800 MYR   -2.17%
09:30aPembridge Resources says trading in Minto shares has ceased
AN
08:57aTajiri Resources Provides Clarification On Disclosures From Previous Announcement
MT
08:52aRugby Resources Reports Discovery of Silica Veins on Venidero Gold-Silver Project, Argentina
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pembridge Resources says trading in Minto shares has ceased

06/07/2023 | 09:30am EDT
Pembridge Resources PLC - London-based mining company - Pembridge says that the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organisation issues a cease to trading order of Minto Metals Corp shares. Pembridge has an 11% stake in Minto. CIRO oversees investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

Pembridge Resources in May requested the suspension of its shares, following its announcement that it was unlikely to receive CAD2.0 million, around GBP1.2 million, due from Minto, its principal asset.

Current stock price: suspended, last quoted at 0.20 pence

12-month change: down 96%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES -2.17% 1.8 End-of-day quote.20.00%
PEMBRIDGE RESOURCES PLC 0.00% 0.225 Delayed Quote.-87.50%
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 200 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES20.00%43
VINCI14.65%64 507
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.16%38 775
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.87%35 450
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.27.45%26 367
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.37%25 471
