Pembridge Resources says trading in Minto shares has ceased

Pembridge Resources PLC - London-based mining company - Pembridge says that the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organisation issues a cease to trading order of Minto Metals Corp shares. Pembridge has an 11% stake in Minto. CIRO oversees investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

Pembridge Resources in May requested the suspension of its shares, following its announcement that it was unlikely to receive CAD2.0 million, around GBP1.2 million, due from Minto, its principal asset.

Current stock price: suspended, last quoted at 0.20 pence

12-month change: down 96%

