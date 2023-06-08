Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-07
1.790 MYR   -0.56%
12:31pQuebec allows sick patients to request assisted death in advance
RE
12:07pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% Amid Increasing Concerns of Fed's Rate Hike
DJ
12:06pUK PM Sunak talks Ukraine with Biden, seeks to boost post-Brexit UK
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quebec allows sick patients to request assisted death in advance

06/08/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Quebec is expanding its program of assisted medical death and will become the first Canadian province to allow sick people to put in an advance request for help in dying before they become incapacitated.

The measure will permit people suffering from Alzheimer's and other serious diseases to apply for assistance in ending their lives while they are still deemed to be in control of their faculties.

The move could set up a clash with the federal government, which drew up the law on medical assistance in dying. Quebec Health Minister Sonia Belanger said she planned to have talks with Ottawa, given the law as it currently stands does not allow advance requests of the kind Quebec has approved.

Quebec was able to expand the program because while the federal government drafted the legislation, provinces are largely in control of healthcare.

No one in the office of federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was immediately available for comment.

The legislature in Quebec, the second most populous of the 10 provinces, voted overwhelmingly in favor of the measure on Wednesday. People deemed admissible can request an assisted death up to 24 months in advance.

"With advance requests, people affected by a cognitive neurodegenerative disease who want medical assistance in dying can finally have a peaceful end of life," said Georges L'Esperance, president of the Quebec Association for the Right to Die with Dignity.

The federal government, already under criticism over how broad the law is, has moved to exclude people suffering solely from mental illness from pursuing assisted death for an additional year.

Canada's assisted dying framework is under fire from disability advocates who say it has become easier to access assisted death than it is to access resources or supports that would make life more bearable.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
All news about APB RESOURCES
12:31pQuebec allows sick patients to request assisted death in advance
RE
12:07pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% Amid Increasing Concerns of Fed's Rate Hike
DJ
12:06pUK PM Sunak talks Ukraine with Biden, seeks to boost post-Brexit UK
AN
11:51aComet Lithium Now Trading on TSXV
MT
11:33aInsider Sell: EOG Resources
MT
11:33aWoman who called police on Black bird-watcher in Central Park loses employment appeal
RE
11:02aTinka Resources Up Over 4% After Reporting Results From 5 Drill Holes at Ayawilca Proje..
MT
09:56aPantheon appoints David Hobbs as chair, after Globe retires
AN
08:42aErdene Begins Exploration Work At Dark Horse Gold Prospect
MT
08:41aShell Needs to Build Upstream Longevity
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 198 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES19.33%43
VINCI15.43%65 046
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.97%39 414
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.87%35 424
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.29.07%26 702
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED40.65%25 399
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer