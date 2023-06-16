Advanced search
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-14
2.690 MYR   -7.88%
11:08aPrimorus 2022 loss widens as assets see fall in value
AN
10:44aRed Rock Resources granted first Ivory Coast licence
AN
10:22aU.S. Supreme Court allows Justice Department to toss whistleblower cases
RE
Red Rock Resources granted first Ivory Coast licence

06/16/2023 | 10:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - Red Rock Resources PLC on Friday said it has been granted its first licence in the Ivory Coast.

The London-based Africa and Australia-focused natural resources development company said the licence was granted to its subsidiary LacGold Resources SARLU for an initial four-year term.

Red Rock said it will begin a baseline study and prospecting activity at the licence area.

The firm noted that the licence covers 344.5 square kilometres and is in the Djekanou department.

The application is one of four applications south of the country's capital, totalling 1,405km square. It has made a further three applications in the north of the country, covering 1,123km square.

Overall, the company's permits and applications cover 2,491km square in the country, with each application located in a zone where gold mines are in operation.

Chair Andrew Bell said: "The process of licence grant in Cote d'Ivoire is methodical and not usually rapid. Our first two grants have been in the final stage for some weeks, and we are glad to see that the Conseil des Ministres has approved the decree of grant for Djekanou at its meeting on 15th June 2023."

Red Rock shares fell 7.5% to 0.23 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES -7.88% 2.69 End-of-day quote.79.33%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.02% 463.43 Real-time Quote.1.17%
GOLD 0.11% 1960.09 Delayed Quote.6.67%
RED ROCK RESOURCES PLC -7.60% 0.225 Delayed Quote.-19.35%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.78% 153.6 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.06% 1148.17 Real-time Quote.7.81%
SILVER 0.75% 24.05 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 299 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES79.33%64
VINCI16.07%66 744
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.15%40 469
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.68%35 334
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.39%26 974
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED35.79%24 420
