Red Rock Resources PLC - Africa, South America and Australia-focused natural resource exploration and development company - Notes that discussions have begun with sales agents in China for the sale of lithium ores. Adds a potential contract miner/partner has sent an "experienced" South African consultant geologist who, with African Lithium Resources (Pvt) Ltd personnel, conducted due diligence at ALR's locations in Zimbabwe. ALR is the company's subsidiary.

Says its current key tasks are the beaconing and obtaining of environmental impact assessments for recently granted licence areas, the establishment and testing of representative samples, the procurement of crushing and beneficiation equipment, the obtaining of export licences, and the establishment of sales channels.

Current stock price: 0.16 pence, closing 8.1% higher in London on Friday

12-month change: down 73%

