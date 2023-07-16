APB Resources Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company is involved in the fabrication of process equipment for the oleo-chemical, oil and gas, energy and petrochemical industries. The Company's segments include Fabrication and Non-destructive testing. The Fabrication segment is engaged in the fabrication of specially designed and manufactured engineering equipment. The Non-destructive testing segment is engaged in the provision of non-destructive testing services and other related services. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Era Julung Sdn. Bhd.