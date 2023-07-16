President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently on an official trip overseas, ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilise all available resources to minimise the casualties, according to Yoon's office, as more heavy rain was expected on the Korean peninsula on Sunday.
S Korean rescuers find more victims in flooded tunnel
Today at 12:18 am
STORY: A firefighting official said some 15 vehicles, including a bus, are estimated to have been submerged in the flooded underpass in the central city of Cheongju. One other body was retrieved on Saturday.
