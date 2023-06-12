Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-11
1.960 MYR   +5.95%
01:03pSudanese refugees in Chad risk losing aid as rainy season looms, says MSF
RE
12:57pRome Resources Completes Private Placement; TSXV Approval of Binding Term Sheet to Buy Additional 15% Indirect Interest in Bisie North-East Exploration Permit 15130
MT
12:54pTrailbreaker Resources Options Portion of Eagle Lake property to Vizsla
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sudanese refugees in Chad risk losing aid as rainy season looms, says MSF

06/12/2023 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Thousands of Sudanese refugees who fled to Chad to escape fighting in their country could be cut off from humanitarian and medical aid during the approaching rainy season, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Monday.

More than 100,000 people have fled across the border to Chad since conflict broke out in Sudan in April, and numbers could double over the next three months, the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) warned earlier this month.

MSF's Head of Mission in Chad, Audrey van der Schoot, said the flooding that usually occurs during this time of year could isolate refugees and host communities in Chad's eastern Sila region and other areas that share a border with Sudan.

Rains will also bring a higher risk of waterborne and infectious diseases given poor access to clean water and sanitation, she said.

"We fear that with the coming rainfall, people in this border area will be trapped and forgotten," she said, noting that arrivals from Sudan were continuing.

Nearly 30,000 refugees are in Sila, where they lack shelter, water and food due to deficiencies in humanitarian assistance. Many have moved in with local host families as a result, putting pressure on meagre resources, MSF said.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Chad was already hosting close to 600,000 refugees before the latest Sudanese crisis.

The UNHCR says Chad needs $214.1 million to provide vital services to displaced people in the Central African country, of which only 16% were funded at the start of June.

The conflict in Sudan is affecting Chadian citizens too, as those living near the border are no longer able to access healthcare and markets in Sudan. This has caused food and commodity prices to soar in areas already suffering from high levels of malnutrition, MSF said.

(Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2023
All news about APB RESOURCES
01:03pSudanese refugees in Chad risk losing aid as rainy season looms, says MSF
RE
12:57pRome Resources Completes Private Placement; TSXV Approval of Binding Term Sheet to Buy ..
MT
12:54pTrailbreaker Resources Options Portion of Eagle Lake property to Vizsla
MT
12:48pItaly must add 190 GW of renewables by 2035 to meet G7 pledge -study
RE
12:22pToronto Stocks Hover Around Flat; Ballard Power Systems Rises
DJ
11:50aPembridge Resources appoints liquidators
AN
11:38aWentworth takeover held up by dispute over Mnazi Bay rights
AN
11:37aBallard Power Systems Jumps Near 10% As Outlines Plan To Scale Production, Reduce Costs..
MT
11:34aTalisker Climbs 4% As Secures Up To US$31 Million Royalty Financing From Sprott
MT
11:27aEV Nickel Reports Increase In Resources At W4 Nickel Deposit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 217 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES30.67%44
VINCI14.37%64 752
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.13%40 298
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.42%36 353
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.28.30%26 542
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.19%26 349
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer