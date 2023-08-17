* TSX ends down 0.4% at 19,812.23

* Canada's 10-year yield hits a 15-year high

* Tech falls 2.1%; financials end 0.8% lower

* Teck Resources rallies 3.9%

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a six-week low, including declines for financial and technology shares, as the recent move higher in bond yields made stocks less attractive to investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 86.84 points, or 0.4%, at 19,812.23, its lowest closing level since July 6.

"The continued upward pressure on bond yields" is weighing on equity markets globally, including the TSX, said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

Upward pressure on yields "puts downward pressure on valuations," Petursson added.

Canada's 10-year yield touched its highest level in nearly 15 years at 3.828%.

"The downward pressure (on stocks) can continue into what is historically the weakest month of the year, being September. So it wouldn't surprise me if this continued on for a bit yet," Petursson said.

The Toronto market's technology sector fell 2.1% and heavily-weighted financials were down 0.8%.

The energy sector was a bright spot, rising 1.5%, as the price of oil settled 1.3% higher at $80.39 a barrel after China's central bank sought to bolster the property market and wider economy.

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd rose 3.9% after a report that India's JSW Steel was considering picking up a 75% interest in the company's steelmaking coal business Elk Valley Resources. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Deepa Babington)