Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-12
2.250 MYR   +14.80%
12:22pTexas power use to break records in heat wave this week - ERCOT
RE
11:50aFireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for Mactung Project
MT
11:40aSouth Africa pursues universal health cover in face of headwinds
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Texas power use to break records in heat wave this week - ERCOT

06/13/2023 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 13 (Reuters) - Power use in Texas will break records this week as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape the first heat wave of the 2023 summer season, the state's power grid operator projected on Tuesday.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load, has said it has enough resources to meet demand.

Extreme weather is a reminder of the February freeze in 2021 that left millions of Texans without power, water and heat for days during a deadly storm as ERCOT scrambled to prevent a grid collapse after an unusually large amount of generation shut.

Although overall U.S. power demand is expected to ease in 2023 after hitting a record high in 2022, electric use in Sun Belt states like Texas is projected to increase on rising economic and population growth.

AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, will rise from 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday to around 100 F every day from June 15-20. That compares with a normal high of 92 F for this time of year.

ERCOT forecast power use will jump from 76,192 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday to 77,795 MW on Wednesday, 80,288 MW on Thursday, 82,646 MW on Friday and 84,110 MW on Monday.

The forecasts for Thursday, Friday and Monday would top the grid's current record of 80,148 MW set on July 20, 2022.

Despite the heat, power prices at the ERCOT North Hub <EL-PK-ERTN-SNL>, which includes Dallas, edged up to $34 per megawatt hour for Tuesday from $33 for Monday. That compares with an average of $29 so far this year, $78 in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of $66. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
All news about APB RESOURCES
12:22pTexas power use to break records in heat wave this week - ERCOT
RE
11:50aFireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for Mactung Project
MT
11:40aSouth Africa pursues universal health cover in face of headwinds
RE
11:30aBiden to tap tech, climate executives in California fundraising trip
RE
11:26aRokmaster Resources Loses 6% As Details Updated Resource Estimate For Revel Ridge Proje..
MT
11:00aRBC Capital Markets Outlines Positive Outlook For Copper
MT
10:24aTyler Technologies Signs Agreement With Branson, Missouri, for Intergrated Public Admin..
MT
10:17aRBC Capital Markets Says Exploration Success May Boost Gatos Silver
MT
09:05aVortex Metals Provides Highlights of Zaachila Project Exploration Targets
MT
08:51aGolden Arrow Resources Highlights Results From Phase 1 Drilling at San Pietro Iron-Copp..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 249 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES50.00%47
VINCI14.87%65 017
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.87%39 875
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.50%35 509
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.09%26 913
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED36.15%25 414
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer