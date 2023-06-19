Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-18
2.710 MYR   +0.37%
01:55pUN adopts world's first treaty to protect high seas biodiversity
RE
01:55pChampion Electric Metals Up Nearly 6% After Reporting Resumption of Operations at Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec
MT
12:59pBarksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UN adopts world's first treaty to protect high seas biodiversity

06/19/2023 | 01:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A school of fish swims at Isle de Madelaine off Senegal's capital Dakar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.N. has adopted the world's first treaty to protect the high seas and preserve marine biodiversity in international waters, marking a milestone after nearly 20 years of effort, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Monday.

The adoption followed an agreement reached in March by more than 100 countries on the of text of the High Seas Treaty, also known as the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction treaty, after more than 15 years of discussions and five rounds of U.N.-led negotiations.

In approving the text, member states have "pumped new life and hope to give the ocean a fighting chance," Guterres said in a statement.

The agreement will be open for signature in New York for two years starting Sept. 20, the day following a summit on the U.N. sustainable development goals. It will take effect after 60 countries ratify the agreement, according to the U.N.

The pact is a key plank in efforts to put 30% of the world's land and sea under environmental protection by 2030, a goal set in December.

Among other provisions, the legally binding agreement would govern sharing benefits derived from marine genetic resources beyond national jurisdictions, creating protected areas on the high seas and establishing a framework for assessing environmental damage.

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 300 M 65,1 M 64,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Abdul Rahim bin Jaafar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Luen Kang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wui Hong Kee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES80.67%65
VINCI18.43%68 100
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.27%40 590
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.84%36 019
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.49%26 995
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED34.53%25 503
