  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-01
1.840 MYR    0.00%
04:58pUS Treasury cash balance falls to $22.89 bln as of Thursday
RE
04:28pTSX Closes Up 350-Plus Pts As Oil Prices Rise; Bank of Canada Expected to Maintain Rate Hike Pause
MT
04:22pInsider Sell: Range Resources
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Treasury cash balance falls to $22.89 bln as of Thursday

06/02/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department's operating cash balance as of Thursday was $22.89 billion, down from $48.51 billion a day before, the Treasury said on Friday as U.S. President Joe Biden prepared to sign legislation to suspend the federal debt ceiling.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned last week that the Treasury would run short of cash and borrowing resources to pay all of the U.S. government's bills by Monday without action by Congress to increase the debt ceiling. The legislation was approved by the U.S. Senate late on Thursday.

The Treasury on Friday auctioned $15 billion worth of one-day cash management bills that issue on Monday and mature on Tuesday amid cash flow uncertainty over the debt ceiling timing.

The Treasury also said that as of May 31, it had just $33 billion worth of borrowing capacity available under extraordinary cash management measures to avoid breaching the debt limit.

With the debt-ceiling suspension passed, Treasury also announced that on Monday, it would auction $65 billion worth of three-month bills and $58 billion worth of six month bills that both settle on Thursday. (Reporting by David Lawder in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 204 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES22.67%44
VINCI14.72%64 834
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.14%37 704
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.97%35 514
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%26 178
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.23.54%25 558
