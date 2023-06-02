US Treasury cash balance falls to $22.89 bln as of Thursday

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department's operating cash balance as of Thursday was $22.89 billion, down from $48.51 billion a day before, the Treasury said on Friday as U.S. President Joe Biden prepared to sign legislation to suspend the federal debt ceiling.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned last week that the Treasury would run short of cash and borrowing resources to pay all of the U.S. government's bills by Monday without action by Congress to increase the debt ceiling. The legislation was approved by the U.S. Senate late on Thursday.

The Treasury on Friday auctioned $15 billion worth of one-day cash management bills that issue on Monday and mature on Tuesday amid cash flow uncertainty over the debt ceiling timing.

The Treasury also said that as of May 31, it had just $33 billion worth of borrowing capacity available under extraordinary cash management measures to avoid breaching the debt limit.

With the debt-ceiling suspension passed, Treasury also announced that on Monday, it would auction $65 billion worth of three-month bills and $58 billion worth of six month bills that both settle on Thursday. (Reporting by David Lawder in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)