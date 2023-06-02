US Treasury cash balance falls to $22.89 bln as of Thursday

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury
Department's operating cash balance as of Thursday was $22.89
billion, down from $48.51 billion a day before, the Treasury
said on Friday as U.S. President Joe Biden prepared to sign
legislation to suspend the federal debt ceiling.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned last week that
the Treasury would run short of cash and borrowing resources to
pay all of the U.S. government's bills by Monday without action
by Congress to increase the debt ceiling. The legislation was
approved by the U.S. Senate late on Thursday.
The Treasury on Friday auctioned $15 billion worth of
one-day cash management bills that issue on Monday and mature on
Tuesday amid cash flow uncertainty over the debt ceiling timing.
The Treasury also said that as of May 31, it had just $33
billion worth of borrowing capacity available under
extraordinary cash management measures to avoid breaching the
debt limit.
With the debt-ceiling suspension passed, Treasury also
announced that on Monday, it would auction $65 billion worth of
three-month bills and $58 billion worth of six month bills that
both settle on Thursday.
(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)