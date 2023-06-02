Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. APB Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-01
1.840 MYR    0.00%
11:59aEcolomondo's Q1 Loss Widens; Reports Amending Agreement With Export Development Canada to Delay Interest Payment
MT
11:57aUS auto safety agency fails to meet internal timelines in defect probes -report
RE
11:52aNetflix shareholders withhold support for executive pay package
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US auto safety agency fails to meet internal timelines in defect probes -report

06/02/2023 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nighttime aerial view of vehicle traffic along Interstate 405

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. auto safety regulator routinely fails to meet its internal timelines for completing auto safety defect investigations, a government report released on Thursday found, hindering its ability to quickly respond to severe safety risks.

The Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General said that 26 of 27 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigations in its 2018 to 2019 sample did not meet the agency's timeliness targets, and faulted other aspects of its review of safety defects.

The report found NHTSA's efforts, including its leadership holding regular investigation reviews and trying to tighten timelines, had not resulted in timely defect investigations.

The lack of timeliness in completing investigations limits NHTSA's ability to respond to rapidly evolving or severe risks to vehicle safety as well as the agency's public accountability, the report added.

NHTSA defect investigations are required before the agency can seek to compel an automaker to conduct a recall of vehicles that pose serious safety risks.

NHTSA has a 120-day target for completing preliminary evaluations and a one-year target to complete engineering analyses.

The report, in its sample of some 2018 and 2019 NHTSA investigations, found preliminary evaluations spent 617 days open on average while engineering analyses were on average open for 1,001 days.

Deputy NHTSA Administrator Sophie Shulman said in response to the report that simply because the agency exceeded internal timelines that did not demonstrate that its safety interventions were insufficient.

"We do not wait until an investigation is closed to hold a manufacturer accountable for fixing a safety defect," she said.

The report said NHTSA Office of Defect Investigation (ODI) staff complained about limited resources, being overwhelmed by an unprecedented increase in correspondence, management's decision making, approval processes, documentation reviews and the agency's interaction with manufacturers.

NHTSA wants 26 additional ODI employees to identify and investigate potential safety defects and manage recalls, the report said.

The report also faulted NHTSA's reliance upon aging, decentralized databases and said a lack of consistent compliance with its issue escalation processes increased the potential for delays in investigating and mitigating important safety issues.

NHTSA said in response it had already taken actions that fully implement half of the report's recommendations.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday withdrew the nomination of the acting head of NHTSA to take the top job on a permanent basis. For much of the last six years, NHTSA has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jamie Freed)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
All news about APB RESOURCES
11:59aEcolomondo's Q1 Loss Widens; Reports Amending Agreement With Export Development Canada ..
MT
11:57aUS auto safety agency fails to meet internal timelines in defect probes -report
RE
11:52aNetflix shareholders withhold support for executive pay package
RE
09:36aZenova raises GBP500,000 via placing to boost capital
AN
09:07aSterling Exposed to BOE Repricing Risks
DJ
07:02aEPrint Unit to Buy Holding Company of Leased Property Units
MT
06:46aBase Resources says Sustainable Capital has increased stakes
AN
06:43aMarks & Spencer Likely to Report a Robust Start of Fiscal Year 2024
DJ
06:40aUS bans new oil and gas leasing around New Mexico cultural site
RE
06:04aEQ Resources Receives Second Tranche Under AU$6 Million Federal Government Grant
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APB RESOURCES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 204 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart APB RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
APB Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES22.67%44
VINCI14.72%64 834
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.14%37 704
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.97%35 514
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%26 178
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.23.54%25 558
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer