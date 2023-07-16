STORY: Rescuers retrieve body after body from a flooded tunnel in central South Korea on Sunday (July 16).

The levee of a nearby river was destroyed by the downpours on Saturday, according to local fire-fighters.

Around 15 vehicles, including a bus, were submerged in the underpass.

It is unclear how many people remain missing.

A survivor from the submerged tunnel said the government should have restricted access to the underpass when flooding was expected, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

A local official said the levee collapsed unexpectedly.

This man is an uncle of one of the missing. He's come from the other side of the country and hasn't eaten, he says, but there's been little news from the authorities.

Heavy downpours caused landslides and floods across the region, with nearly 8,000 people ordered to evacuate.

While South Korea often experiences heavy rains in summer, it has witnessed a sharp increase in torrential rains in recent years.

The latest disaster took place despite South Korea's vow to step up preparedness against torrential rains.

Floods hit Seoul last year after the heaviest downpours in 115 years, inundating basement flats in low-lying neighborhoods.

President Yoon Suk Yeol said some regions had failed to take preemptive measures against the extreme weather and ordered the mobilization of all available resources to minimize casualties.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the central and southern parts of the country could receive as much as 12 inches of additional rain by Tuesday.