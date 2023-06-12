Advanced search
    APB   MYL5568OO000

APB RESOURCES

(APB)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-06-11
1.960 MYR   +5.95%
11:15aGoliath Resources Kicks Off 18,000-Meter Drill Program At Golddigger Project
MT
11:15aOsino Resources Highlights Definitive Feasibility Study Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia
MT
10:50aWhy are Nigerians paying more for petrol?
RE
Why are Nigerians paying more for petrol?

06/12/2023 | 10:50am EDT
STORY: Nigeria's new president Bola Tinubu has removed a popular fuel subsidy.

It's a move has seen petrol prices nearly triple in a country with high rates of poverty.

So what's the reason?

The subsidy has kept petrol prices low for decades in Africa's biggest economy.

But it's also been an enormous drain on state resources.

The cost for the government last year? $10 billion.

That's widened budget deficits and driven up debt.

Tinubu, who was sworn in May, made removing the subsidy a top priority of his election campaign.

On becoming president Tinubu also inherited a grim financial picture.

It includes record debt, foreign exchange and fuel shortages and inflation at a nearly two-decade high.

Oil production in the continent's biggest producer has been falling due to theft and underinvestment.

Many international investors have pulled out of Nigeria in recent years.

And for them, removing the fuel subsidy - as well as foreign exchange market reform and raising taxes - is a priority.

But for many Nigerians, the move has increased hardship as prices at the pumps spiralled.

Petrol-powered generators are widely used in homes and businesses.

Analysts say farmers will face steeper costs to take produce to markets - leading to higher food prices.

The subsidy removal has angered labor unions - though they have suspended an indefinite strike after talks with the government.

They've called for a more than six-fold rise in the monthly minimum wage among other demands.

Economic analysts expect to see the impact of higher petrol costs in the June inflation rate.

But Tinubu says the sacrifice is needed "for the survival of the country."

"The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation, infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives.''

He's not given a timeline of when those benefits will be yielded.

However, the end of the subsidy has been welcomed by ratings agencies Moody's and Fitch.

They said Tinubu's willingness to tackle the subsidy and Nigeria's multiple exchange rates was positive for the economy - though Moody's also warned of the risk of a transitional period of higher inflation, weaker economic activity and more social discontent.


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 5.95% 1.96 End-of-day quote.30.67%
BRENT OIL -2.43% 72.69 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.60% 458.89 Real-time Quote.0.98%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.84% 147.8 Real-time Quote.-2.17%
WTI -3.00% 68.05 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
Financials
Sales 2022 78,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 8,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net cash 2022 80,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 217 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 22,1%
Technical analysis trends APB RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Swee Sang Yap Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wan Ting Yap Group Manager-Finance
Kim Fah Yap Chairman
Teng Khuan Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chia Cheng Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APB RESOURCES30.67%44
VINCI14.37%64 752
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.31%40 298
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.81%36 353
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.28.30%26 542
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED46.58%26 349
