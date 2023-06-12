Why are Nigerians paying more for petrol?

It's a move has seen petrol prices nearly triple in a country with high rates of poverty.

So what's the reason?

The subsidy has kept petrol prices low for decades in Africa's biggest economy.

But it's also been an enormous drain on state resources.

The cost for the government last year? $10 billion.

That's widened budget deficits and driven up debt.

Tinubu, who was sworn in May, made removing the subsidy a top priority of his election campaign.

On becoming president Tinubu also inherited a grim financial picture.

It includes record debt, foreign exchange and fuel shortages and inflation at a nearly two-decade high.

Oil production in the continent's biggest producer has been falling due to theft and underinvestment.

Many international investors have pulled out of Nigeria in recent years.

And for them, removing the fuel subsidy - as well as foreign exchange market reform and raising taxes - is a priority.

But for many Nigerians, the move has increased hardship as prices at the pumps spiralled.

Petrol-powered generators are widely used in homes and businesses.

Analysts say farmers will face steeper costs to take produce to markets - leading to higher food prices.

The subsidy removal has angered labor unions - though they have suspended an indefinite strike after talks with the government.

They've called for a more than six-fold rise in the monthly minimum wage among other demands.

Economic analysts expect to see the impact of higher petrol costs in the June inflation rate.

But Tinubu says the sacrifice is needed "for the survival of the country."

"The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation, infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives.''

He's not given a timeline of when those benefits will be yielded.

However, the end of the subsidy has been welcomed by ratings agencies Moody's and Fitch.

They said Tinubu's willingness to tackle the subsidy and Nigeria's multiple exchange rates was positive for the economy - though Moody's also warned of the risk of a transitional period of higher inflation, weaker economic activity and more social discontent.