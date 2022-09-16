Apcotex Industries : Insider Trading - Others

Date: 16th September 2022
|
To,
|
To,
|
Manager - Department of Corporate Services
|
The Manager - Listing Department,
|
BSE Limited
|
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,
|
Dalal Street, Fort,
|
Block G, Sandra - Kurla Complex,
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Sandra (East),
|
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 523694
|
Symbol: APCOTEXIND
|
|
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 7 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir / Madam,
The Company has received disclosure in Form 'C' under Regulation 7(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 from M/s. Aquamarine Trading and Investments Private Limited forming part of the Promoter group of the Company.
Accordingly, we are enclosing herewith the copy of the above disclosure pursuant to Regulation 7(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
This is for your information and records please.
Thanking you,
For Apcotex Industries Limited
|
ANAND
|
Digitally signed by
|
|
|
ANAND VENKATESH
|
VENKATESH KUMASHI
|
KUMASHI
|
Date: 2022.09.16
|
13:26:42 +05'30'
|
Anand V Kumashi
|
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Apcotex Industries Limited published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 09:09:06 UTC.