Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Apcotex Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523694   INE116A01032

APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(523694)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
577.60 INR   -3.20%
05:10aAPCOTEX INDUSTRIES : Insider Trading - Others
PU
05:10aAPCOTEX INDUSTRIES : Insider Trading - Others
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Apcotex Industries Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apcotex Industries : Insider Trading - Others

09/16/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 16th September 2022

To,

To,

Manager - Department of Corporate Services

The Manager - Listing Department,

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Block G, Sandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Sandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 523694

Symbol: APCOTEXIND

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 7 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

The Company has received disclosure in Form 'C' under Regulation 7(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 from Miss Hiloni Ankur Choksey forming part of the Promoter group of the Company.

Accordingly, we are enclosing herewith the copy of the above disclosure pursuant to Regulation 7(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and records please.

Thanking you,

For Apcotex Industries Limited

ANAND

Digitally signed by

ANAND VENKATESH

VENKATESH KUMASHI

KUMASHI

Date: 2022.09.16

13:25:49 +05'30'

Anand V Kumashi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Apcotex Industries Limited published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 09:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
05:10aAPCOTEX INDUSTRIES : Insider Trading - Others
PU
05:10aAPCOTEX INDUSTRIES : Insider Trading - Others
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Apcotex Industries Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27Apcotex Industries Logs Higher Net Profit in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/27Apcotex Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
06/15APCOTEX INDUSTRIES : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/02APCOTEX INDUSTRIES : Insider Trading - Others
PU
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Apcotex Industries Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/27Apcotex Industries Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 Ma..
CI
04/27Apcotex Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 12 285 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2023 1 174 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2023 153 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 29 946 M 375 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apcotex Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 577,60 INR
Average target price 690,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abhiraj Atul Choksey Managing Director & Executive Director
Sachin J Karwa Chief Financial Officer
Atul Champaklal Choksey Non-Executive Chairman
Anand Venkatesh Kumashi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sivaram C. S. Swaminathan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED60.53%375
ECOLAB INC.-31.02%46 114
SIKA AG-45.37%33 248
GIVAUDAN SA-38.15%28 482
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-11.77%17 882
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-38.30%15 346