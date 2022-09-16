Apcotex Industries : Insider Trading - Others

Date: 16th September 2022

To, To, Manager - Department of Corporate Services The Manager - Listing Department, BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, Fort, Block G, Sandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Sandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 523694 Symbol: APCOTEXIND

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 7 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

The Company has received disclosure in Form 'C' under Regulation 7(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 from Miss Hiloni Ankur Choksey forming part of the Promoter group of the Company.

Accordingly, we are enclosing herewith the copy of the above disclosure pursuant to Regulation 7(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

For Apcotex Industries Limited

ANAND Digitally signed by ANAND VENKATESH VENKATESH KUMASHI KUMASHI Date: 2022.09.16 13:25:49 +05'30' Anand V Kumashi

Company Secretary