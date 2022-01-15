Apcotex Industries : Loss of Share Certificates

15th January 2022 To, To, The Manager - Listing Department, Manager - Department of Corporate Services The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Jeejeebhoy Towers, Plot no. C/1, "G" Block, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai-400051 Symbol: APCOTEXIND Security Code: 523694

Dear Sir,

Subject: Information regarding loss of share certificate and / or issuance of duplicate share certificate in lieu thereof

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed the information regarding loss of share certificates received from the shareholders through Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company on 15th January 2022. We are in the process of issuing duplicate share certificates to the concerned shareholders after compliance of required formalities.

Kindly take the same on record

Thanking you,

For Apcotex Industries Limited

Anand V Kumashi

Company Secretary