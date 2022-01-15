Apcotex Industries : Loss of Share Certificates

Subject: Information regarding loss of share certificate and / or issuance of duplicate share certificate in lieu thereof
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed the information regarding loss of share certificates received from the shareholders through Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company on 15th January 2022. We are in the process of issuing duplicate share certificates to the concerned shareholders after compliance of required formalities.
Kindly take the same on record
Thanking you,
For Apcotex Industries Limited
Anand V Kumashi
Company Secretary
Pooja Kokel
Dear Team,
As per the Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirement), Regulation 2015, we are sending herewith information pertaining to Stop Transfer which we have already noted in our database. Please find attached letter received from the Investor.
Client Name : Apcotex Industries Limited
Stop
Folio No
Name
Certificate
Distinctive
No. of
Reason
Transfer
No.
No.
Shares
Date
14 Jan
00038986
MENATH
5250
1577231 -
250
Lost By
2022
RAMANKUTTY
1577480
Holder
MENON
Regards
Link Intime India Pvt Ltd.
This is an auto generated report.
