Apcotex Industries : Loss of Share Certificates

01/15/2022 | 03:15am EST
15th January 2022

To,

To,

The Manager - Listing Department,

Manager - Department of Corporate Services

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,

Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot no. C/1, "G" Block,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai-400051

Symbol: APCOTEXIND

Security Code: 523694

Dear Sir,

Subject: Information regarding loss of share certificate and / or issuance of duplicate share certificate in lieu thereof

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed the information regarding loss of share certificates received from the shareholders through Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company on 15th January 2022. We are in the process of issuing duplicate share certificates to the concerned shareholders after compliance of required formalities.

Kindly take the same on record

Thanking you,

For Apcotex Industries Limited

Anand V Kumashi

Company Secretary

Pooja Kokel

From:

instamisreports@linkintime.co.in

Sent:

15 January 2022 04:01

To:

Pooja Kokel; Anand Kumashi

Cc:

satyan.desai@linkintime.co.in

Subject:

Stop Transfer Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI LODR (2015)

Attachments:

ID1838.pdf

Dear Team,

As per the Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirement), Regulation 2015, we are sending herewith information pertaining to Stop Transfer which we have already noted in our database. Please find attached letter received from the Investor.

Client Name : Apcotex Industries Limited

Stop

Folio No

Name

Certificate

Distinctive

No. of

Reason

Transfer

No.

No.

Shares

Date

14 Jan

00038986

MENATH

5250

1577231 -

250

Lost By

2022

RAMANKUTTY

1577480

Holder

MENON

Regards

Link Intime India Pvt Ltd.

This is an auto generated report.

To help protect y privacy, Micro so f Office prevent auto mati downloa this pictu from the In ternet.

1

Disclaimer

Apcotex Industries Limited published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 08:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
