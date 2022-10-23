Apcotex Industries : Loss of share certificate

Subject: Intimation in terms of Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed the information regarding loss of share certificates received from the shareholder through Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company on 22nd October 2022. We are in the process of issuing duplicate shares to the concerned shareholder after compliance of required formalities.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you
For Apcotex Industries Limited
ANAND
Digitally signed by
VENKATESH
ANAND VENKATESH
KUMASHI
KUMASHI
Date: 2022.10.23 19:33:41
+05'30'
Anand V Kumashi
Company Secretary
From: instamisreports@linkintme.co.in
Sent: 22 October 2022 04:01
0
0
To: Pooja Kokel ; Anand Kumashi
0
Cc: satyan.desai@linkintme.co.in
0
Subject: Stop Transfer Intmaton under Regulaton 39(3) of SEBI LODR (2015)
CAUTION: This email originated from outside of the organizaton. Do not click links or open atachments unless you recognize the sender and know the content is safe.
Dear Team,0
As per the Regulaton 39(3) of SEBI (Listng obligatons and disclosure requirement), Regulaton 2015, we are sending herewith informaton pertaining to Stop Transfer which we have already noted in our database. Please fnd atached leter received from the Investor.
Apcotex Industries Limited published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 14:59:02 UTC.