Apcotex Industries : Loss of share certificate

23rd October 2022

To, To, The Manager - Listing Department, Manager - Department of Corporate Services The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Jeejeebhoy Towers, Plot no. C/1, "G" Block, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai-400051 Symbol: APCOTEXIND Security Code: 523694

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Intimation in terms of Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed the information regarding loss of share certificates received from the shareholder through Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company on 22nd October 2022. We are in the process of issuing duplicate shares to the concerned shareholder after compliance of required formalities.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you

For Apcotex Industries Limited

ANAND Digitally signed by VENKATESH ANAND VENKATESH KUMASHI KUMASHI Date: 2022.10.23 19:33:41 +05'30' Anand V Kumashi

Company Secretary