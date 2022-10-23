Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Apcotex Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523694   INE116A01032

APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(523694)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
539.40 INR   -7.36%
Transcript : Apcotex Industries Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
Apcotex Industries Limited Announces Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Changes
CI
Apcotex Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Apcotex Industries : Loss of share certificate

10/23/2022
23rd October 2022

To,

To,

The Manager - Listing Department,

Manager - Department of Corporate Services

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,

Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot no. C/1, "G" Block,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai-400051

Symbol: APCOTEXIND

Security Code: 523694

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Intimation in terms of Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed the information regarding loss of share certificates received from the shareholder through Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company on 22nd October 2022. We are in the process of issuing duplicate shares to the concerned shareholder after compliance of required formalities.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you

For Apcotex Industries Limited

ANAND

Digitally signed by

VENKATESH

ANAND VENKATESH

KUMASHI

KUMASHI

Date: 2022.10.23 19:33:41

+05'30'

Anand V Kumashi

Company Secretary

From: instamisreports@linkintme.co.in

Sent: 22 October 2022 04:01

0

0

To: Pooja Kokel ; Anand Kumashi

0

Cc: satyan.desai@linkintme.co.in

0

Subject: Stop Transfer Intmaton under Regulaton 39(3) of SEBI LODR (2015)

CAUTION: This email originated from outside of the organization. Do not click links or attachments unless you recognize the sender and know the content is safe.

Dear Team,0

As per the Regulaton 39(3) of SEBI (Listng obligatons and disclosure requirement), Regulaton 2015, we are sending herewith informaton pertaining to Stop Transfer which we have already noted in our database. Please fnd atached leter received from the Investor.

Client Name : Apcotex Industries Limited

Stop Transfer Date

Folio No

Name

Certificate No.

Distinctive No.

No. of Shares

Reason

21 Oct 2022

00028428

LIEWELLYN NEVILLE VAZ

4192

926606 - 927105

500

Lost By Holder

Regards

Link Intme0 India Pvt Ltd.

0

This is an auto generated report.

0

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Apcotex Industries Limited published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
