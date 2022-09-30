AAO 2022: Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to AMD with Pegcetacoplan: Two-Year Outcomes from the Randomized Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY Trials
Financial Disclosure
I have the following financial interests or relationships to disclose:
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Alexion, Alkahest Inc., Amgen, Asclepix Therapeutics, Clearside Biomedical, Gemini Pharmaceuticals Inc., Graybug Vision, IONIS Pharmaceuticals, iRenix, LMRI, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Neurotech International, Ocular Therapeutix, Ocuphire Pharma Inc., Oxurion, SamChunDang Pharm, Sandoz, Taiwan Liposome Co., UNITY, and Xbrane BioPharma: Grant Support
AbbVie, Allgenesis Biotherapeutics Inc., Alnylam, Arrowhead, Bausch + Lomb, Bionic VisionTechnologies, Cholgene, Clearside, Curacle, EyePoint, IACTA, Janssen, Kato, Kiora, OccuRx, OliX, Palatin, Perfuse, Ray, Stealth, Surrozen, Takeda, THEA, and Valo: Consultant/Advisor
Aerie, Adverum, Alimera, Allergan, Annexon, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chengdu Kanghong, Genentech, Gyroscope, IVERIC Bio, Kodiak, NGM Bio, Novartis, Regeneron, RegenXBio, Roche, Opthea: Consultant/Advisor, Grant Support
American Society of Retina Specialists, Vit Buckle Society: Executive Role
ONL Therapeutics, PolyPhotonix and TissueGen: Consultant/Advisor, Stock Options o RecensMedical: Consultant/Advisor, Grant Support, Stock Options
o Visgenx, and Vitranu: Stock Options
Studies funded by Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to AMD with Pegcetacoplan: Two-Year Outcomes from the Randomized Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY Trials
Charles C. Wykoff MD, PhD
September 30-October 3, 2022
American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting,
Chicago, IL, USA
Pegcetacoplan binds to C3 and C3b, inhibiting the downstream effects of the complement pathway
1-6
Classical pathway
Lectin pathway
Alternative Pathway
C1q
C3(H
2O)
MBL
MASPs
C1r/C1s
Factor B
Factor D
C4
C2
C4bC2a (C3 convertase)
C3bBb (C3 convertase)
Amplification
loop
C3
Inflammation
C3a
Pegcetacoplan
C3b
Opsonization
C3bBbC3b (C5 convertase)
C4b2aC3b (C5 convertase)
C5
C5a
C5b
C5b
C6
C9
Cell lysis
C7
C8
MAC
MAC=membrane attack complex; MBL=mannose-binding lectin; MASP=MBL-associated serine protease.
3
1. Kolev M et al.
Nat Rev Immunol 2014;14:811-20; 2. Holers VM. Annu Rev Immunol 2014;32:433-59; 3. Dunkelberger JR, Song WC. Cell Res 2010;20:34-50;
4.
Strunz T et al. Sci Rep 2020;10:1584; 5. Anderson DH et al. Am J Ophthalmol 2002;134:411-31; 6. Boyer DS et al. Retina 2017;37:819-35.
Design of the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY studies
Patients with GA secondary to AMD
~1200 patients at ~200 sites in the combined studies (1258 randomized in total)
Double-masked
Randomized 2:2:1:1
Pegcetacoplan
Pegcetacoplan
Sham
Sham
15 mg/0.1 mL
15 mg/0.1 mL EOM
monthly
EOM
monthly
Primary analysis:
MMRM methodology
Fixed effects:
Treatment*, time, treatment x time interaction
Baseline GA lesion and fellow eye CNV area strata
Baseline GA lesion strata ×
time interaction
*Sham monthly and EOM were pooled for analysis
Primary endpoint at 12 months
Change in total area of GA lesions based on fundus autofluorescence
Prespecified secondary endpoints at 24 months
•
BCVA
a, LL-BCVA
•
FRI Index score
a
•
Reading speed
a
• Microperimetry (OAKS only)
a - MAIA device
•
NEI VFQ-25
•
Lesion growth
GALE 3-yearopen-label extension study
OAKS, DERBY, GALE CT.gov identifiers: NCT03525613, NCT03525600, NCT04770545, respectively.
aKey secondary endpoints. AMD=age-related macular degeneration;
4
BCVA=best-corrected visual acuity; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; EOM=every other month; FRI=Functional Reading Independence; GA=geographic atrophy; LL=low
luminance; MAIA=macular integrity assessment; MMRM=
mixed-effects model for repeated measures; NEI-VFQ=National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire.
Key inclusion and exclusion criteria
Key inclusion criteria
Age ≥60 years
BCVA ≥24 letters ETDRS (20/320 Snellen equivalent)
GA lesion requirements:
Total size: ≥2.5 and ≤17.5 mm 2
GA lesions with or without subfoveal involvement allowed
If multifocal, at least 1 focal lesion must be ≥1.25 mm 2 (0.5 DA)
Presence of perilesional hyperautofluorescence
Key exclusion criteria
GA secondary to a condition other than AMD, such as Stargardt disease in either eye
Ocular history of, or active, CNV in the study eye, including presence of RPE tear (assessed by reading center)
Ocular history of, or active, CNV in the
fellow eye is not exclusionary
AMD=age-related macular degeneration; BCVA=best-corrected visual acuity; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; DA=disc area; ETDRS=Early Treatment Diabetic
5
Retinopathy Study; GA=geographic atrophy; RPE=retinal pigment epithelium.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 21:43:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
