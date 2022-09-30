AAO 2022: Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to AMD with Pegcetacoplan: Two-Year Outcomes from the Randomized Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY Trials

AbbVie, Allgenesis Biotherapeutics Inc., Alnylam, Arrowhead, Bausch + Lomb, Bionic VisionTechnologies, Cholgene, Clearside, Curacle, EyePoint, IACTA, Janssen, Kato, Kiora, OccuRx, OliX, Palatin, Perfuse, Ray, Stealth, Surrozen, Takeda, THEA, and Valo: Consultant/Advisor

Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to AMD with Pegcetacoplan: Two-Year Outcomes from the Randomized Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY Trials

Pegcetacoplan binds to C3 and C3b, inhibiting the downstream effects of the complement pathway1-6

Classical pathway Lectin pathway Alternative Pathway C1q C3(H2O) MBL MASPs C1r/C1s Factor B Factor D C4 C2 C4bC2a (C3 convertase) C3bBb (C3 convertase) Amplification loop C3 Inflammation C3a Pegcetacoplan C3b Opsonization C3bBbC3b (C5 convertase) C4b2aC3b (C5 convertase) C5 C5a C5b C5b C6 C9 Cell lysis C7 C8 MAC MAC=membrane attack complex; MBL=mannose-binding lectin; MASP=MBL-associated serine protease. 3 1. Kolev M et al. Nat Rev Immunol 2014;14:811-20; 2. Holers VM. Annu Rev Immunol 2014;32:433-59; 3. Dunkelberger JR, Song WC. Cell Res 2010;20:34-50;

