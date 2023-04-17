Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
80.95 USD   +2.26%
07:03aApellis Partners with Acclaimed Actor Henry Winkler to Raise Awareness of Geographic Atrophy (GA) for the GA Won't Wait™ Campaign
GL
07:01aApellis Partners with Acclaimed Actor Henry Winkler to Raise Awareness of Geographic Atrophy (GA) for the GA Won't Wait™ Campaign
AQ
04/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $141 From $124, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apellis Partners with Acclaimed Actor Henry Winkler to Raise Awareness of Geographic Atrophy (GA) for the GA Won't Wait™ Campaign

04/17/2023 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • GA is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and a leading cause of blindness that impacts approximately one million Americans
  • Winkler and his family saw firsthand the impact of vision loss by caring for his father-in-law who was living with AMD
  • Campaign encourages older adults to monitor and discuss vision changes with an eye doctor

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Henry Winkler: Henry Winkler

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced a new campaign with acclaimed actor Henry Winkler to raise awareness of geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and a leading cause of blindness. The GA Won’t Wait™ campaign helps older adults and their families understand and recognize the symptoms of this progressive and irreversible disease. Together, Apellis and Winkler are empowering people over the age of 60 to monitor and discuss vision changes with an eye doctor, such as a retina specialist, ophthalmologist, or optometrist.

Winkler has personally seen how vision loss caused by AMD can affect an individual and their loved ones. His father-in-law Ed, with whom he shared a close relationship, was diagnosed with AMD, causing him to lose his central vision and, ultimately, his independence. As his vision loss progressed, Winkler recognized that aspects of his father-in-law’s everyday life became increasingly difficult, such as continuing his career in dentistry and eventually simple tasks like pouring a glass of water.

“Remembering my father-in-law Ed’s struggle with AMD is why I am partnering with Apellis to help older adults and their families become aware of GA. I saw firsthand how profoundly isolating vision loss may be for older adults,” said Winkler. “Though I am now around the same age as Ed when his vision started to decline, I have no plans to slow down. I am so passionate about prioritizing my eye health that I would carry my car to the eye doctor if I started to notice a change in my vision. That’s how on top of it you have to be.”

GA is a leading cause of blindness worldwide that impacts approximately one million people in the United States.1,2 Vision symptoms tend to get worse over time and the damage cannot be reversed or corrected with glasses or surgery. Symptoms include blurry or missing spots in a person’s vision, straight lines seeming wavy, and difficulty seeing in the dark. These symptoms often cause people with GA to lose the ability to take on daily tasks such as reading, driving, and recognizing faces.

“It is a common misconception that significant vision loss is a natural part of aging, which can cause patients to delay in seeking out important care,” said Caroline Baumal, M.D., chief medical officer, Apellis. “An early diagnosis is critical for this progressive disease, so we are thrilled to be working with Henry Winkler to help older adults learn about GA and reinforce that eye health should be prioritized as we age.”

To learn more, visit GAwontwait.com.

About Apellis 
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. With nearly a dozen clinical and pre-clinical programs underway, we believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement 
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding timing of anticipated regulatory submissions or decisions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 21, 2023 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Lissa Pavluk 
media@apellis.com
617.977.6764

Investor Contact: 
Meredith Kaya 
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178 

1Rudnicka AR, Jarrar Z, Wormald R, et al. Age and gender variations in age-related macular degeneration prevalence in populations of European ancestry: a meta analysis. Ophthalmology 2012;119:571–580.
2Wong WL, Su X, Li X, et al. Global prevalence of age-related macular degeneration and disease burden projection for 2020 and 2040: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Glob Health 2014;2:e106–116. 


All news about APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:03aApellis Partners with Acclaimed Actor Henry Winkler to Raise Awareness of Geographic At..
GL
07:01aApellis Partners with Acclaimed Actor Henry Winkler to Raise Awareness of Geographic At..
AQ
04/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $141 From $124, Keeps ..
MT
04/06Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4..
GL
04/05Insider Sell: Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
04/05Insider Sell: Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
04/03Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Late Monday
MT
04/03Top Midday Gainers
MT
04/03Global markets live: Tesla, McDonald's, Western Digital, Bed Bath & ..
MS
04/03OPEC ruins the party
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 192 M - -
Net income 2023 -626 M - -
Net cash 2023 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 333 M 9 333 M -
EV / Sales 2023 47,6x
EV / Sales 2024 18,4x
Nbr of Employees 767
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 80,95 $
Average target price 87,44 $
Spread / Average Target 8,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gerald Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Lukas Scheibler Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.56.55%9 333
CSL LIMITED4.74%97 470
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-0.49%44 540
BIOGEN INC.4.05%41 631
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-8.44%29 523
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-5.73%19 287
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer