Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/04/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company approved the grant of equity awards to four new employees with grant date of September 1, 2020, as equity inducement awards outside of the company's 2017 Stock Incentive Plan (but under the terms of the 2020 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan) and material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with the company. The equity awards were approved on April 30, 2020, July 14, 2020, July 30, 2020, and August 4, 2020, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received options to purchase 151,342 shares of Apellis common stock. The options have an exercise price of $30.45, which is equal to the closing price of Apellis common stock on September 1, 2020, the grant date of the options. One-fourth of the shares underlying the employee options will vest on the one year anniversary of the grant date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying the employee options will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the options granted to the employees will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Apellis on such vesting dates.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com.

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the implications of preliminary clinical data. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether the company’s clinical trials will be fully enrolled and completed when anticipated; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results that will be generated in future clinical trials; whether pegcetacoplan or APL-9 will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of the company’s clinical trials will warrant regulatory submissions and whether pegcetacoplan or APL-9 will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies for GA, PNH, CAD, C3G, COVID-19 with respiratory failure including ARDS or any other indication when expected or at all; whether, if Apellis’ products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2020 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Sam Martin / Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
sam@argotpartners.com / maghan@argotpartners.com
212.600.1902

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -532 M - -
Net cash 2020 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 268 M 2 268 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 117x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 51,54 $
Last Close Price 30,00 $
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 71,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Federico Grossi Senior VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.02%2 268
CSL LIMITED1.19%96 257
BIOGEN INC.-6.94%43 718
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.78.52%43 248
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.90.78%33 712
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.176.00%30 858
