Apellis Pharmaceuticals : Relationship Between Number of Intermediate/Large Drusen and Geographic Atrophy Lesion Growth Rate in the Sham Groups of the DERBY, OAKS, and FILLY Trials
Eleonora M. Lad, Nikolas London, Daniel Jones, Caleb Bliss,
Ramiro Ribeiro, Larry Singerman
July 13-16, 2022
40th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists, NY, USA
Disclosures
Apellis, Allegro, Alexion, Annexon, Galimedix, Gemini Therapeutics,
IMI-2 Consortium, IVERIC Bio, Janssen, LumiThera, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Novartis, Roche, Retrotope, Thea Laboratoires
Apellis, Alexion, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gemini Therapeutics, IVERIC Bio, LumiThera, Neurotech Research to Prevent Blindness, NIH/NEI K23, Novartis, Roche, VA CSR&D I01
Global Phase 3 program: Design of studies (DERBY and OAKS)
Patients with GA secondary to AMD
~600 patients at ~200 sites globally in 2 studies (1258 enrollees total)
Double-masked
Randomized 2:2:1:1
Pegcetacoplan
Pegcetacoplan
Sham
Sham
15 mg/0.1 mL
15 mg/0.1 mL EOM
monthly
EOM
monthly
APL-2 303 (DERBY)
CT.gov identifier:
NCT03525600
APL-2 304 (OAKS)
CT.gov identifier:
NCT03525613
Primary endpoint at 12 months
Change in total area of GA lesions based on fundus autofluorescence
End of study at 24 months
•
BCVA, LL-BCVA
•
FRI Index score
•
Reading speed
•
Microperimetry (OAKS only) - MAIA device
•
NEI VFQ-25
GALE open-label extension study (3 years)
APL-2 305 (GALE)
CT.gov identifier:
NCT04770545
AMD=age-related macular degeneration; BCVA=best-corrected visual acuity; EOM=every other month; FRI=functional reading independence; GA=geographic atrophy; LL=low luminance;
3
MAIA=Macular Integrity Assessment; NEI-VFQ=National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire-25.
RPE-drusen volume increases slowly but decreases rapidly as AMD progresses from early to advanced stage (GA)
Localized hyperreflective lesions arising from the RPE-BL band (yellow arrows); disruptions to the RPE-BL band (green arrows)
PED=pigment epithelial detachment.
5
Curcio CA.
Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci 2018;59:AMD160-81.
Are drusen number and size important in AMD and GA?
Drusen are a prominent feature of AMD; 1 the number and size of drusen change as AMD progresses from early to advanced stages. RPE-drusen complex thinning is associated with progression to central GA. 2
In DERBY, there was an imbalance in the number of intermediate-large drusen at baseline. How did this imbalance affect the primary efficacy results?
DERBY
PM
PEOM
Sham Pooled
Baseline characteristic
(N=201)
(N=201)
(N=195)
Intermediate/large drusen
78 (38.8%)
78 (38.8%)
98 (50.3%)
>20, n (%)
p=0.02
AMD=age-related macular degeneration; GA=geographic atrophy.
6
1. Fett AL et al.
Histol Histopathol 2012;27:357-64; 2. Folgar FA et al. Ophthalmology 2016;123:39-50; 3. Friberg TR et al. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci 2012;53:1742-51.
