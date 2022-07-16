Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
Apellis Pharmaceuticals : Relationship Between Number of Intermediate/Large Drusen and Geographic Atrophy Lesion Growth Rate in the Sham Groups of the DERBY, OAKS, and FILLY Trials

07/16/2022 | 11:44am EDT
Relationship Between Number of Intermediate/Large Drusen and Geographic Atrophy Lesion Growth Rate in the Sham Groups of the DERBY, OAKS,

and FILLY Trials

Eleonora M. Lad, Nikolas London, Daniel Jones, Caleb Bliss,

Ramiro Ribeiro, Larry Singerman

July 13-16, 2022

40th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists, NY, USA

Disclosures

  • Scientific Advisor:

Apellis, Allegro, Alexion, Annexon, Galimedix, Gemini Therapeutics,

IMI-2 Consortium, IVERIC Bio, Janssen, LumiThera, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Novartis, Roche, Retrotope, Thea Laboratoires

  • Research Funding:

Apellis, Alexion, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gemini Therapeutics, IVERIC Bio, LumiThera, Neurotech Research to Prevent Blindness, NIH/NEI K23, Novartis, Roche, VA CSR&D I01

2

Global Phase 3 program: Design of studies (DERBY and OAKS)

Patients with GA secondary to AMD

~600 patients at ~200 sites globally in 2 studies (1258 enrollees total)

Double-masked

Randomized 2:2:1:1

Pegcetacoplan

Pegcetacoplan

Sham

Sham

15 mg/0.1 mL

15 mg/0.1 mL EOM

monthly

EOM

monthly

APL-2 303 (DERBY)

CT.gov identifier:

NCT03525600

APL-2 304 (OAKS)

CT.gov identifier:

NCT03525613

Analysis Month 18

Primary endpoint at 12 months

Change in total area of GA lesions based on fundus autofluorescence

End of study at 24 months

BCVA, LL-BCVA

FRI Index score

Reading speed

Microperimetry (OAKS only) - MAIA device

NEI VFQ-25

GALE open-label extension study (3 years)

APL-2 305 (GALE)

CT.gov identifier:

NCT04770545

AMD=age-related macular degeneration; BCVA=best-corrected visual acuity; EOM=every other month; FRI=functional reading independence; GA=geographic atrophy; LL=low luminance;

3

MAIA=Macular Integrity Assessment; NEI-VFQ=National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire-25.

RPE-drusen volume increases slowly but decreases rapidly as AMD progresses from early to advanced stage (GA)

Localized hyperreflective lesions arising from the RPE-BL band (yellow arrows); disruptions to the RPE-BL band (green arrows)

PED=pigment epithelial detachment.

5

Curcio CA. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci 2018;59:AMD160-81.

Are drusen number and size important in AMD and GA?

  • Drusen are a prominent feature of AMD;1 the number and size of drusen change as AMD progresses from early to advanced stages. RPE-drusen complex thinning is associated with progression to central GA.2
  • In DERBY, there was an imbalance in the number of intermediate-large drusen at baseline. How did this imbalance affect the primary efficacy results?

DERBY

PM

PEOM

Sham Pooled

Baseline characteristic

(N=201)

(N=201)

(N=195)

Intermediate/large drusen

78 (38.8%)

78 (38.8%)

98 (50.3%)

>20, n (%)

p=0.02

AMD=age-related macular degeneration; GA=geographic atrophy.

6

1. Fett AL et al. Histol Histopathol 2012;27:357-64; 2. Folgar FA et al. Ophthalmology 2016;123:39-50; 3. Friberg TR et al. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci 2012;53:1742-51.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 15:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
