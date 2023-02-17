Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  19:33:15 17/02/2023 GMT
55.49 USD   +6.90%
02/17Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 11% on FDA Approval of Syfovre
DJ
02/17Apellis Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Approval for Geographic Atrophy Treatment
MT
02/17FDA Approves SYFOVRE™ (pegcetacoplan injection) as the First and Only Treatment for Geographic Atrophy (GA), a Leading Cause of Blindness
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 11% on FDA Approval of Syfovre

02/17/2023 | 11:15pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares rose 11% to $61.82 in after-hours trading Friday following news that the Food and Drug Administration approved syfovre to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said the approval of syfovre is based on positive results from Phase 3 studies at 24 months across a broad population of patients. Geographic atrophy is a leading cause of blindness, the company said.

Apellis said syfovre is expected to be available by the beginning of March through specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies nationwide. A marketing authorization application for syfovre is under review by the European Medicines Agency with a decision expected in early 2024, in addition to a marketing application being submitted to Health Canada, the company said.

Shares, which closed up 6.9% to $55.49, are up about 23% over the last 12 months.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1814ET

All news about APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
02/17Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 11% on FDA Approval of Syfovre
DJ
02/17Apellis Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Approval for Geographic Atrophy Treatment
MT
02/17FDA Approves SYFOVRE™ (pegcetacoplan injection) as the First and Only Treatment f..
GL
02/17FDA Approves SYFOVRE™ (pegcetacoplan injection) as the First and Only Treatment f..
GL
02/17Trading in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Halted Pending Release of Material News
MT
02/13Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4..
GL
02/13Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4..
AQ
02/13Insider Sell: Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
02/06Insider Sell: Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
01/25Insider Sell: Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 77,4 M - 64,6 M
Net income 2022 -660 M - -550 M
Net cash 2022 391 M - 326 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 130 M 6 130 M 5 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 74,1x
EV / Sales 2023 29,3x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 55,49 $
Average target price 75,31 $
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Nur Nicholson Chief Technical Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.39%5 735
CSL LIMITED5.29%100 583
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.68%44 622
BIOGEN INC.0.74%39 232
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-3.34%31 166
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.3.73%21 236