Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 11% on FDA Approval of Syfovre

By Denny Jacob

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares rose 11% to $61.82 in after-hours trading Friday following news that the Food and Drug Administration approved syfovre to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said the approval of syfovre is based on positive results from Phase 3 studies at 24 months across a broad population of patients. Geographic atrophy is a leading cause of blindness, the company said.

Apellis said syfovre is expected to be available by the beginning of March through specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies nationwide. A marketing authorization application for syfovre is under review by the European Medicines Agency with a decision expected in early 2024, in addition to a marketing application being submitted to Health Canada, the company said.

Shares, which closed up 6.9% to $55.49, are up about 23% over the last 12 months.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

