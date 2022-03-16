Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 13% After Positive Data for Pegcetacoplan

By Chris Wack

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares rose 13% to $45.38 after the company reported positive longer-term data from Phase 3 studies for pegcetacoplan.

The company said the data that showed that intravitreal pegcetacoplan, an investigational, targeted C3 therapy, continued to reduce geographic atrophy lesion growth and demonstrate a favorable safety profile at month 18 for the treatment of GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Apellis said the data will be included in the new drug application it plans to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of 2022.

At 18 months, pegcetacoplan continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile, consistent with safety at 12 months and longer-term exposure to intravitreal injections, the company said.

