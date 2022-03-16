Log in
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
News 
Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 13% After Positive Data for Pegcetacoplan

03/16/2022 | 11:16am EDT
By Chris Wack


Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares rose 13% to $45.38 after the company reported positive longer-term data from Phase 3 studies for pegcetacoplan.

The company said the data that showed that intravitreal pegcetacoplan, an investigational, targeted C3 therapy, continued to reduce geographic atrophy lesion growth and demonstrate a favorable safety profile at month 18 for the treatment of GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Apellis said the data will be included in the new drug application it plans to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of 2022.

At 18 months, pegcetacoplan continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile, consistent with safety at 12 months and longer-term exposure to intravitreal injections, the company said.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-22 1115ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 94,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -523 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 914 M 3 914 M -
EV / Sales 2022 41,5x
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 81,1%
Technical analysis trends APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 40,05 $
Average target price 69,69 $
Spread / Average Target 74,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
