  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
65.48 USD   +0.49%
07:02aApellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
07:02aApellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/28Apellis Pharmaceuticals Closes $402.5 Million Public Offering of Shares, Pre-Funded Warrants
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/01/2023 | 07:02am EST
WALTHAM, Mass., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that the company will participate in the following March investor conferences:

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. ET.
  • Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference: Virtual fireside chat on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Each conference event will be available via a live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first and only therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. With nearly a dozen clinical and pre-clinical programs underway, we believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 
Meredith Kaya 
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178


Analyst Recommendations on APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 194 M - -
Net income 2023 -625 M - -
Net cash 2023 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 550 M 7 550 M -
EV / Sales 2023 38,0x
EV / Sales 2024 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 767
Free-Float 82,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 65,48 $
Average target price 85,63 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Nur Nicholson Chief Technical Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.26.63%7 550
CSL LIMITED2.97%96 483
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-5.85%41 742
BIOGEN INC.-2.55%38 991
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-8.60%29 469
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.2.08%20 687