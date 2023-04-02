Biotech firm Apellis attracts takeover interest - Bloomberg News

April 2 (Reuters) - Biotech company Apellis
Pharmaceuticals Inc has drawn takeover interest from
larger drugmakers, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
Apellis is speaking to advisers to consider its options and
may also seek partnerships or licensing agreements for some of
its ophthalmology products, the report said.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company currently prefers
to stay independent, the report added, citing two of the people
with knowledge of the matter. It has a market capitalization of
$7.52 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Apellis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
In February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had
approved the company's drug Syfovre, which slows down the
progression of the eye disease geographic atrophy (GA), becoming
the only FDA-approved treatment for the disorder.
Bloomberg News had previously reported that gene therapy
company BridgeBio Pharma Inc has also attracted
takeover interest from some large pharmaceutical firms, adding
that it may also decide to remain independent longer.
(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru
Editing by Bill Berkrot and Matthew Lewis)