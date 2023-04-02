Advanced search
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
65.96 USD   -0.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biotech firm Apellis attracts takeover interest - Bloomberg News

04/02/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
April 2 (Reuters) - Biotech company Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has drawn takeover interest from larger drugmakers, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apellis is speaking to advisers to consider its options and may also seek partnerships or licensing agreements for some of its ophthalmology products, the report said.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company currently prefers to stay independent, the report added, citing two of the people with knowledge of the matter. It has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Apellis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the company's drug Syfovre, which slows down the progression of the eye disease geographic atrophy (GA), becoming the only FDA-approved treatment for the disorder.

Bloomberg News had previously reported that gene therapy company BridgeBio Pharma Inc has also attracted takeover interest from some large pharmaceutical firms, adding that it may also decide to remain independent longer.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru Editing by Bill Berkrot and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -0.09% 65.96 Delayed Quote.27.56%
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. -3.32% 16.58 Delayed Quote.117.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 190 M - -
Net income 2023 -634 M - -
Net cash 2023 161 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 605 M 7 605 M -
EV / Sales 2023 39,1x
EV / Sales 2024 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 767
Free-Float 82,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Lukas Scheibler Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.27.56%7 605
CSL LIMITED0.19%93 253
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.02%43 014
BIOGEN INC.0.40%40 171
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-18.80%26 180
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-6.72%19 083
