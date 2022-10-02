Advanced search
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
68.30 USD   +4.42%
PU
GL
GL
Efficacy of Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan in Geographic Atrophy: 24-Month Results from the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY Trials

10/02/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
Financial Disclosure

  • I have the following financial interests or relationships to disclose:
  1. Alcon Laboratories, Inc.: Consultant/Advisor
  1. American Society of Retina Specialists: Executive Role
    1. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Consultant/Advisor, Grant Support o AsclepiX Therapeutics: Consultant/Advisor
      o Bausch + Lomb: Consultant/Advisor
      o GENENTECH: Consultant/Advisor, Grant Support
      o Gyroscope: Consultant/Advisor
      o Novartis: Consultant/Adviso, Grant Support
      o Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Consultant/Advisor, Grant Support
      o Retina World Congress: Executive Role
      o Zeiss: Consultant/Advisor
  • Studies funded by Apellis Pharmaceuticals

1

Efficacy of Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan in Geographic Atrophy: 24-Month Results from the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY Trials

Rishi P. Singh, David S. Boyer, Eleonora G. Lad, Frank G. Holz, Caleb Bliss, James G. Wong, Ian Pearce, David R. Lally, Laurentino Biccas Neto, Jeffrey S. Heier, Charles C. Wykoff, Ramiro Ribeiro

September 30-October 3, 2022

American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting,

Chicago, IL, USA

Pegcetacoplan binds to C3 and C3b, inhibiting the downstream effects of the complement pathway1-6

Classical pathway

Lectin pathway

Alternative Pathway

C1q

C3(H2O)

MBL

MASPs

C1r/C1s

Factor B

Factor D

C4

C2

C4bC2a (C3 convertase)

C3bBb (C3 convertase)

Amplification

loop

C3

Inflammation

C3a

Pegcetacoplan

C3b

Opsonization

C3bBbC3b (C5 convertase)

C4b2aC3b (C5 convertase)

C5

C5a

C5b

C5b C6

C9

Cell lysis

C7

C8

MAC

MAC=membrane attack complex; MBL=mannose-binding lectin; MASP=MBL-associated serine protease.

3

1. Kolev M et al. Nat Rev Immunol 2014;14:811-20; 2. Holers VM. Annu Rev Immunol 2014;32:433-59; 3. Dunkelberger JR, Song WC. Cell Res 2010;20:34-50;

4. Strunz T et al. Sci Rep 2020;10:1584; 5. Anderson DH et al. Am J Ophthalmol 2002;134:411-31; 6. Boyer DS et al. Retina 2017;37:819-35.

Design of the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY studies

Patients with GA secondary to AMD

~1200 patients at ~200 sites in the combined studies (1258 randomized in total)

Double-masked

Randomized 2:2:1:1

Pegcetacoplan

Pegcetacoplan

Sham

Sham

15 mg/0.1 mL

15 mg/0.1 mL EOM

monthly

EOM

monthly

Primary analysis:

MMRM methodology

Fixed effects:

  • Treatment*, time, treatment x time interaction
  • Baseline GA lesion and fellow eye CNV area strata
  • Baseline GA lesion strata × time interaction

*Sham monthly and EOM were pooled for analysis

Primary endpoint at 12 months

Change in total area of GA lesions based on fundus autofluorescence

Prespecified secondary endpoints at 24 months

BCVAa, LL-BCVA

FRI Index scorea

Reading speeda

• Microperimetry (OAKS only)a - MAIA device

NEI VFQ-25

Lesion growth

GALE 3-yearopen-label extension study

OAKS, DERBY, GALE CT.gov identifiers: NCT03525613, NCT03525600, NCT04770545, respectively. aKey secondary endpoints. AMD=age-related macular degeneration;

BCVA=best-corrected visual acuity; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; EOM=every other month; FRI=Functional Reading Independence; GA=geographic atrophy; LL=low 4 luminance; MAIA=macular integrity assessment; MMRM=mixed-effectsmodel for repeated measures ; NEI-VFQ=National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire.

Key inclusion and exclusion criteria

Key inclusion criteria

  • Age ≥60 years
  • BCVA ≥24 letters ETDRS (20/320 Snellen equivalent)
  • GA lesion requirements:
    • Total size: ≥2.5 and ≤17.5 mm2
    • GA lesions with or without subfoveal involvement allowed
    • If multifocal, at least 1 focal lesion must be ≥1.25 mm2 (0.5 DA)
    • Presence of perilesional hyperautofluorescence

Key exclusion criteria

  • GA secondary to a condition other than AMD, such as Stargardt disease in either eye
  • Ocular history of, or active, CNV in the study eye, including presence of RPE tear (assessed by reading center)

Ocular history of, or active, CNV in the

fellow eye is not exclusionary

AMD=age-related macular degeneration; BCVA=best-corrected visual acuity; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; DA=disc area; ETDRS=Early Treatment Diabetic

5

Retinopathy Study; GA=geographic atrophy; RPE=retinal pigment epithelium.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 02 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2022 20:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 79,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -627 M - -
Net cash 2022 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 504 M 7 504 M -
EV / Sales 2022 89,8x
EV / Sales 2023 27,4x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 68,30 $
Average target price 77,82 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.44.46%7 504
CSL LIMITED-1.96%88 546
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-10.63%39 998
BIOGEN INC.11.29%38 745
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-48.78%25 758
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-30.63%19 438