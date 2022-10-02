Efficacy of Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan in Geographic Atrophy: 24-Month Results from the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY Trials
10/02/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
Financial Disclosure
I have the following financial interests or relationships to disclose:
Alcon Laboratories, Inc.: Consultant/Advisor
American Society of Retina Specialists: Executive Role
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Consultant/Advisor, Grant Supporto AsclepiX Therapeutics: Consultant/Advisor o Bausch + Lomb: Consultant/Advisor o GENENTECH: Consultant/Advisor, Grant Support o Gyroscope: Consultant/Advisor o Novartis: Consultant/Adviso, Grant Support o Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Consultant/Advisor, Grant Support o Retina World Congress: Executive Role o Zeiss: Consultant/Advisor
Studies funded by Apellis Pharmaceuticals
1
Efficacy of Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan in Geographic Atrophy: 24-Month Results from the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY Trials
Rishi P. Singh, David S. Boyer, Eleonora G. Lad, Frank G. Holz, Caleb Bliss, James G. Wong, Ian Pearce, David R. Lally, Laurentino Biccas Neto, Jeffrey S. Heier, Charles C. Wykoff, Ramiro Ribeiro
September 30-October 3, 2022
American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting,
Chicago, IL, USA
Pegcetacoplan binds to C3 and C3b, inhibiting the downstream effects of the complement pathway1-6
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 02 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2022 20:03:02 UTC.