Efficacy of intravitreal pegcetacoplan in geographic atrophy: 24-month results from the phase 3 OAKS and DERBY trials
Jeffrey Heier, Rishi Singh, Charles Wykoff, Nathan Steinle, David Boyer, Jordi Monés, Giovanni Staurenghi, Caleb Bliss, Mari Nakabayashi, Ramiro Ribeiro, David Lally, Ian Pearce, Robyn Guymer, Eleonora Lad, Frank G. Holz
November 2-5, 2022
Retina Society
Pasadena, CA, USA
Disclosures
I have the following financial interests or relationships to disclose:
Consultant: 4DMT, Abpro, Adverum, Aerie, Affamed, Allegro, Allergan, Allgenesis, Annexon, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aprea, Asclepix, Aviceda, BVT, Chengdu Kanghong Biotechnology, DTx, Eloxx, Galimedix, Graybug, Gyroscope, Horizon Therapeutics, IVERIC Bio, Laboratoires Thea, Lensgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Ocular Therapeutix, Oriole, Oxurion, Palatin, Regeneron, REGENXBIO, Roche/Genentech, Santen, Scifluor, Stealth Biotherapeutics, Surrozen, Verseon, and Vinci
Stockholder: Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Research grants: Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Studies funded by Apellis Pharmaceuticals
If approved, pegcetacoplan will be the first and only treatment for patients with GA
Slows GA progression with both every-other-month and monthly dosing, with effects increasing over time
Safety data collected in real world population of over 1,200 patients with nearly 12,000 injections studied for 2 years
Pegcetacoplan binds to C3 and C3b inhibiting the downstream effects of the complement pathway
Classical pathway
Lectin pathway
Alternative Pathway
C1q
C3(H
2O)
MBL
MASPs
C1r/C1s
Factor B
Factor D
C4
C2
C4bC2b (C3 convertase)
C3bBb (C3 convertase)
Amplification
loop
C3
Inflammation
C3a
Pegcetacoplan
C3b
Opsonization
C3bBbC3b (C5 convertase)
C4bC2bC3b (C5 convertase)
C5
C5a
C5b
C5b
C6
C9
Cell lysis
C7
C8
MAC
MAC=membrane attack complex; MBL=mannose-binding lectin; MASP=MBL-associated serine protease
4
Design of the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY studies
Patients with GA secondary to AMD
1258 patients at 232 sites in the combined studies
Double-masked
Randomized 2:2:1:1
Pegcetacoplan
Pegcetacoplan
Sham
Sham
15 mg/0.1 mL
15 mg/0.1 mL EOM
monthly
EOM
monthly
Primary analysis:
MMRM methodology
Fixed effects:
Treatment*, time, treatment x time interaction
Baseline GA lesion and fellow eye CNV area strata
Baseline GA lesion strata × time interaction
*Sham monthly and EOM were pooled for analysis
Primary endpoint at 12 months
Change in total area of GA lesions based on fundus autofluorescence
Prespecified secondary endpoints at 24 months
•
BCVA
a, LL-BCVA
•
FRI Index score
a
•
Reading speed
a
• Microperimetry (OAKS only)
a - MAIA device
•
NEI VFQ-25
•
Lesion growth
GALE 3-yearopen-label extension study
OAKS, DERBY, GALE CT.gov identifiers: NCT03525613, NCT03525600, NCT04770545, respectively.
aKey secondary endpoints. AMD=age-related macular degeneration;
BCVA=best-corrected visual acuity; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; EOM=every other month; FRI=Functional Reading Independence; GA=geographic atrophy; LL=low
5 luminance; MAIA=macular integrity assessment; MMRM= mixed-effects model for repeated measures ; NEI-VFQ=National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire.
