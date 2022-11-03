Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:39 2022-11-03 pm EDT
60.65 USD   +2.36%
12:13pSafety Of Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan In Geographic Atrophy : 24-month results from the OAKS and DERBY phase 3 trials
PU
12:13pEfficacy Of Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan In Geographic Atrophy : 24-month results from the phase 3 OAKS and DERBY trials
PU
09:06aApellis to Present New Long-Term Data Reinforcing the Robust Efficacy and Safety Profile of EMPAVELI® (pegcetacoplan) in PNH Patients at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting
GL
Efficacy of intravitreal pegcetacoplan in geographic atrophy: 24-month results from the phase 3 OAKS and DERBY trials

11/03/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Efficacy of intravitreal pegcetacoplan in geographic atrophy: 24-month results from the phase 3 OAKS and DERBY trials

Jeffrey Heier, Rishi Singh, Charles Wykoff, Nathan Steinle, David Boyer, Jordi Monés, Giovanni Staurenghi, Caleb Bliss, Mari Nakabayashi, Ramiro Ribeiro, David Lally, Ian Pearce, Robyn Guymer, Eleonora Lad, Frank G. Holz

November 2-5, 2022

Retina Society

Pasadena, CA, USA

Disclosures

  • I have the following financial interests or relationships to disclose:
  1. Consultant: 4DMT, Abpro, Adverum, Aerie, Affamed, Allegro, Allergan, Allgenesis, Annexon, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aprea, Asclepix, Aviceda, BVT, Chengdu Kanghong Biotechnology, DTx, Eloxx, Galimedix, Graybug, Gyroscope, Horizon Therapeutics, IVERIC Bio, Laboratoires Thea, Lensgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Ocular Therapeutix, Oriole, Oxurion, Palatin, Regeneron, REGENXBIO, Roche/Genentech, Santen, Scifluor, Stealth Biotherapeutics, Surrozen, Verseon, and Vinci
  1. Stockholder: Apellis Pharmaceuticals
    1. Research grants: Apellis Pharmaceuticals
  • Studies funded by Apellis Pharmaceuticals

2

If approved, pegcetacoplan will be the first and only treatment for patients with GA

  • Slows GA progression with both every-other-month and monthly dosing, with effects increasing over time
  • Safety data collected in real world population of over 1,200 patients with nearly 12,000 injections studied for 2 years

3

Pegcetacoplan binds to C3 and C3b inhibiting the downstream effects of the complement pathway

Classical pathway

Lectin pathway

Alternative Pathway

C1q

C3(H2O)

MBL

MASPs

C1r/C1s

Factor B

Factor D

C4

C2

C4bC2b (C3 convertase)

C3bBb (C3 convertase)

Amplification

loop

C3

Inflammation

C3a

Pegcetacoplan

C3b

Opsonization

C3bBbC3b (C5 convertase)

C4bC2bC3b (C5 convertase)

C5

C5a

C5b

C5b C6

C9

Cell lysis

C7

C8

MAC

MAC=membrane attack complex; MBL=mannose-binding lectin; MASP=MBL-associated serine protease

1. Kolev M et al. Nat Rev Immunol 2014;14:811 -20; 2. Holers VM. Annu Rev Immunol 2014;32:433-59; 3. Dunkelberger JR, Song WC. Cell Res 2010;20:34 -50;

4. Strunz T et al. Sci Rep 2020;10:1584; 5. Anderson DH et al. Am J Ophthalmol 2002;134:411-31; 6. Boyer DS et al. Retina 2017;37:819 -35.

4

Design of the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY studies

Patients with GA secondary to AMD

1258 patients at 232 sites in the combined studies

Double-masked

Randomized 2:2:1:1

Pegcetacoplan

Pegcetacoplan

Sham

Sham

15 mg/0.1 mL

15 mg/0.1 mL EOM

monthly

EOM

monthly

Primary analysis:

MMRM methodology

Fixed effects:

  • Treatment*, time, treatment x time interaction
  • Baseline GA lesion and fellow eye CNV area strata
  • Baseline GA lesion strata × time interaction

*Sham monthly and EOM were pooled for analysis

Primary endpoint at 12 months

Change in total area of GA lesions based on fundus autofluorescence

Prespecified secondary endpoints at 24 months

BCVAa, LL-BCVA

FRI Index scorea

Reading speeda

• Microperimetry (OAKS only)a - MAIA device

NEI VFQ-25

Lesion growth

GALE 3-yearopen-label extension study

OAKS, DERBY, GALE CT.gov identifiers: NCT03525613, NCT03525600, NCT04770545, respectively. aKey secondary endpoints. AMD=age-related macular degeneration;

BCVA=best-corrected visual acuity; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; EOM=every other month; FRI=Functional Reading Independence; GA=geographic atrophy; LL=low 5 luminance; MAIA=macular integrity assessment; MMRM=mixed-effectsmodel for repeated measures ; NEI-VFQ=National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 16:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 78,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -629 M - -
Net cash 2022 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 510 M 6 510 M -
EV / Sales 2022 77,5x
EV / Sales 2023 25,3x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 59,25 $
Average target price 78,24 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.32%6 510
CSL LIMITED-2.76%87 334
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.32%43 828
BIOGEN INC.16.03%40 086
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-56.89%21 446
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-23.54%20 918