Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pfizer joins Beam Therapeutics to develop rare disease therapies

01/10/2022 | 06:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Pfizer logo is placed near medicines from the same manufacturer in this illustration

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer will collaborate with gene-editing specialist Beam Therapeutics in a deal worth as much as $1.35 billion to develop therapies for rare genetic diseases.

Beam will receive $300 million in upfront payment and lead research activities till three new therapy targets are selected for development from outside the firm's existing programs, the companies said on Monday.

Pfizer will then be responsible for development and regulatory activities for the targets, with the option to opt in on exclusive, worldwide licenses for each.

Biotech firm Beam, which went public in February 2020, uses gene-editing technology to develop treatments for rare genetic diseases.

Gene therapies aim to correct certain diseases by replacing the missing or mutated version of a gene found in a patient's cells with healthy copies, making them the world's most expensive drugs.

Last year, Beam entered a partnership with Apellis Pharmaceuticals for six research programs.

If Beam chooses to co-develop and co-commercialise any target under the Pfizer agreement, it will be entitled to 35% of the total net profits and costs.

Beam is also eligible to receive royalties on net sales for each target under the agreement that has an initial term of four years and can be extended for an additional year.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -3.44% 44.05 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC. -0.78% 70.36 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
PFIZER INC. 1.60% 55.72 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
All news about APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
06:29aPfizer joins Beam Therapeutics to develop rare disease therapies
RE
01/06Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4..
AQ
01/03Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2021INSIDER SELL : Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
2021Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan) approved in EU as orphan drug for treatment of PNH
AQ
2021Certain Stock Options of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
2021Certain Common Stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreemen..
CI
2021Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Win European Regulatory Nod For Blood..
MT
2021Apellis Pharmaceuticals Receives Approval From European Commission for Aspaveli
MT
2021Aspaveli® (pegcetacoplan) approved in EU as orphan drug for treatment of PNH
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -724 M - -
Net cash 2021 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 289 M 4 289 M -
EV / Sales 2021 277x
EV / Sales 2022 30,9x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 44,05 $
Average target price 70,29 $
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-6.83%4 289
CSL LIMITED-2.86%96 952
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.53%46 413
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-12.75%43 631
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-3.05%34 167