Safety of Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan for Geographic Atrophy (GA): 18-Month Results from the DERBY and OAKS trials
Caroline Baumal, Allen Ho, Jordi Mones, Preeti Joshi, Caleb Bliss, Ravi Metlapally, Jeffrey Heier
July 13-16, 2022
40th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists, NY, USA
Disclosures
Studies funded by Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Phase 2 FILLY trial: New-onset study eye eAMD
Proportion of patientsdeveloping
Investigator-diagnosed eAMD
50%
through Month 18
40%
30%
20.9%
20%
8.9%
10%
1.2%
0%
PM
PEOM
Sham
(18/86)
(7/79)
(1/81)
An unexpected, dose-dependent difference in Investigator-determined study eye eAMD
Associated with greater probability of eAMD development:
Fellow eye eAMD
DLS on SD-OCT
patients with clinical
fellow eye eAMD
Proportion of
history of
80%
69%
70%
Double-layer sign at baseline
60%
37%
50%
Overall
89
153
33%
40%
33%
No eAMD
70
146
30%
73%
20%
eAMD
19
7
10%
0%
20%
40%
60%
80%
100%
0%
Eyes with eAMD
Eyes with no eAMD
DLS present
DLS absent
(18/26)
(72/217)
AMD=age-related macular degeneration; DLS=double-layer sign; eAMD=exudative AMD; PEOM=pegcetacoplan every other month; PM=pegcetacoplan monthly;
SD-OCT=spectral domain optical coherence tomography. Wykoff CC et al.
Ophthalmology 2021;128:1325-36.
FILLY post hoc analysis of CNV detected on FA at time of eAMD report
Fluorescein angiography:
Acquired in 17/26 (65%) eyes at the time of eAMD diagnosis
10 eyes had detectable CNV
All categorized as occult
7 eyes had no detectable CNV
Images graded by DARC.
CNV=choroidal neovascularization; DARC=Digital Angiography Reading Center; eAMD=exudative age-related macular degeneration; FA=fluorescein angiography. Wykoff CC et al.
Ophthalmology 2021;128:1325-36.
eAMD findings from FILLY informed the design of the Phase 3 program
If eAMD is suspected, prespecified imaging (CFP, OCT, FA and OCTA [select sites]) is captured
Once eAMD is verified by masked reading center, patients remain on study treatment and should also be treated with on-labelanti-VEGF pharmacotherapy
Initiation of anti-VEGF therapy for eAMD is at the discretion of the Investigator and is not reading-center determined
Within the reporting from DERBY and OAKS
Reports of eAMD include allAEs reported by the Investigator falling within the preferred terms neovascular AMD or CNV
AE=adverse event; AMD=age-related macular degeneration; CFP=color fundus photography; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; eAMD=exudative AMD; FA=fluorescein angiography;
5
OCT=optical coherence tomography; OCTA=OCT angiography; VEGF=vascular endothelial growth factor.
