Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24 2022-07-14 pm EDT
45.64 USD   -4.96%
10:02aApellis Announces Five Oral Presentations in Geographic Atrophy (GA) Highlighted at the ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting
GL
07:32aWedbush Lifts Price Target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $42 From $40, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/07Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safety of Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan for Geographic Atrophy (GA): 18-Month Results from the DERBY and OAKS trials

07/14/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Safety of Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan for Geographic Atrophy (GA): 18-Month Results from the DERBY and OAKS trials

Caroline Baumal, Allen Ho, Jordi Mones, Preeti Joshi, Caleb Bliss, Ravi Metlapally, Jeffrey Heier

July 13-16, 2022

40th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists, NY, USA

Disclosures

  • Studies funded by Apellis Pharmaceuticals

2

Phase 2 FILLY trial: New-onset study eye eAMD

Proportion of patientsdeveloping

Investigator-diagnosed eAMD

50%

through Month 18

40%

30%

20.9%

20%

8.9%

10%

1.2%

0%

PM

PEOM

Sham

(18/86)

(7/79)

(1/81)

  • An unexpected, dose-dependent difference in Investigator-determined study eye eAMD
  • Associated with greater probability of eAMD development:
    • Fellow eye eAMD
    • DLS on SD-OCT

patients with clinical

fellow eye eAMD

Proportion of

history of

80%

69%

70%

Double-layer sign at baseline

60%

37%

50%

Overall

89

153

33%

40%

33%

No eAMD

70

146

30%

73%

20%

eAMD

19

7

10%

0%

20%

40%

60%

80%

100%

0%

Eyes with eAMD

Eyes with no eAMD

DLS present

DLS absent

(18/26)

(72/217)

AMD=age-related macular degeneration; DLS=double-layer sign; eAMD=exudative AMD; PEOM=pegcetacoplan every other month; PM=pegcetacoplan monthly;

SD-OCT=spectral domain optical coherence tomography. Wykoff CC et al. Ophthalmology 2021;128:1325-36.

FILLY post hoc analysis of CNV detected on FA at time of eAMD report

Fluorescein angiography:

Acquired in 17/26 (65%) eyes at the time of eAMD diagnosis

  • 10 eyes had detectable CNV
    • All categorized as occult
  • 7 eyes had no detectable CNV

Images graded by DARC.

CNV=choroidal neovascularization; DARC=Digital Angiography Reading Center; eAMD=exudative age-related macular degeneration; FA=fluorescein angiography. Wykoff CC et al. Ophthalmology 2021;128:1325-36.

eAMD findings from FILLY informed the design of the Phase 3 program

  • If eAMD is suspected, prespecified imaging (CFP, OCT, FA and OCTA [select sites]) is captured
  • Once eAMD is verified by masked reading center, patients remain on study treatment and should also be treated with on-labelanti-VEGF pharmacotherapy
    • Initiation of anti-VEGF therapy for eAMD is at the discretion of the Investigator and is not reading-center determined
  • Within the reporting from DERBY and OAKS
    • Reports of eAMD include allAEs reported by the Investigator falling within the preferred terms neovascular AMD or CNV

AE=adverse event; AMD=age-related macular degeneration; CFP=color fundus photography; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; eAMD=exudative AMD; FA=fluorescein angiography;

5

OCT=optical coherence tomography; OCTA=OCT angiography; VEGF=vascular endothelial growth factor.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 16:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
10:02aApellis Announces Five Oral Presentations in Geographic Atrophy (GA) Highlighted at the..
GL
07:32aWedbush Lifts Price Target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $42 From $40, Maintains Neutra..
MT
07/07Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
07/06Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4..
GL
06/24INSIDER SELL : Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
06/23INSIDER SELL : Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
06/22INSIDER SELL : Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
06/22Apellis Pharmaceuticals Expands R&D Partnership with Affilogic
MT
06/22Apellis Expands R&D Collaboration with Affilogic to Develop Targeted Complement Therapi..
GL
06/22Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expands R&D Collaboration with Affilogic to Develop Targe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 89,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -579 M - -
Net cash 2022 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 115 M 5 115 M -
EV / Sales 2022 52,5x
EV / Sales 2023 17,6x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 48,02 $
Average target price 71,44 $
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.57%5 115
CSL LIMITED1.06%96 037
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.86%45 444
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-18.15%41 142
BIOGEN INC.-10.58%31 418
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-13.38%25 705