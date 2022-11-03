Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:39 2022-11-03 pm EDT
60.65 USD   +2.36%
Safety Of Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan In Geographic Atrophy : 24-month results from the OAKS and DERBY phase 3 trials
PU
Efficacy Of Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan In Geographic Atrophy : 24-month results from the phase 3 OAKS and DERBY trials
PU
Apellis to Present New Long-Term Data Reinforcing the Robust Efficacy and Safety Profile of EMPAVELI® (pegcetacoplan) in PNH Patients at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting
GL
Safety of intravitreal pegcetacoplan in geographic atrophy: 24-month results from the OAKS and DERBY phase 3 trials

11/03/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
Safety of intravitreal pegcetacoplan in geographic atrophy: 24-month results from the OAKS and DERBY phase 3 trials

Rishi Singh, Charles Wykoff, Jeffrey Heier, Nathan Steinle, David Boyer, Jordi Monés, Giovanni Staurenghi, Caleb Bliss, Gabriela Dieckmann, Ramiro Ribeiro, David Lally, Ian Pearce, Robyn Guymer, Frank G. Holz, Eleonora Lad

November 2-5, 2022

Retina Society

Pasadena, CA, USA

Disclosures

  • Rishi P. Singh has the following financial interests or relationships to disclose:
    • Consultant: Alcon, Bausch and Lomb, Genentech, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Zeiss
    • Contracted research: Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Graybug
  • Studies funded by Apellis Pharmaceuticals

2

Design of the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY studies

Patients with GA secondary to AMD

1258 patients at 232 sites in the combined studies

Double-masked

Randomized 2:2:1:1

Pegcetacoplan

Pegcetacoplan

Sham

Sham

15 mg/0.1 mL

15 mg/0.1 mL EOM

monthly

EOM

monthly

Primary analysis:

MMRM methodology

Fixed effects:

  • Treatment*, time, treatment × time interaction
  • Baseline GA lesion and fellow eye CNV area strata
  • Baseline GA lesion strata × time interaction

*Sham monthly and EOM were pooled for analysis

Primary endpoint at 12 months

Change in total area of GA lesions based on fundus autofluorescence

Prespecified secondary endpoints at 24 months

BCVAa, LL-BCVA

FRI Index scorea

Reading speeda

• Microperimetry (OAKS only)a - MAIA device

NEI VFQ-25

Lesion growth

GALE 3-yearopen-label extension study

OAKS, DERBY, GALE CT.gov identifiers: NCT03525613, NCT03525600, NCT04770545, respectively. aKey secondary endpoints. AMD=age-related macular degeneration;

BCVA=best-corrected visual acuity; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; EOM=every other month; FRI=Functional Reading Independence; GA=geographic atrophy; LL=low 3 luminance; MAIA=macular integrity assessment; MMRM=mixed-effectsmodel for repeated measures ; NEI-VFQ=National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire.

Key inclusion and exclusion criteria

Key inclusion criteria

  • Age ≥60 years
  • BCVA ≥24 letters ETDRS (20/320 Snellen equivalent)
  • GA lesion requirements:
    • Total size: ≥2.5 and ≤17.5 mm2
    • GA lesions with or without subfoveal involvement allowed
    • If multifocal, at least 1 focal lesion must be ≥1.25 mm2 (0.5 DA)
    • Presence of perilesional hyperautofluorescence

Key exclusion criteria

  • GA secondary to a condition other than AMD, such as Stargardt disease in either eye
  • CNV in the study eye (active or history of), including presence of RPE tear (assessed by reading center)

CNV in the fellow eye was

not exclusionary

AMD=age-related macular degeneration; BCVA=best -corrected visual acuity; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; DA=disc area; ETDRS=E arly Treatment Diabetic

4

Retinopathy Study; GA=geographic atrophy; RPE=retinal pigment epithelium.

Patient disposition and exposure at Months 12 and 24

OAKS

DERBY

Completed study, ITT set

PM

PEOM

Sham Pooled

PM

PEOM

Sham Pooled

(N=213)

(N=212)

(N=212)

(N=206)

(N=208)

(N=207)

12 months, %

86.4%

89.6%

90.1%

88.8%

90.4%

86.5%

24 months, %

67.6%

79.7%

74.5%

71.4%

77.4%

77.8%

(cumulative)

19% of study discontinuations over 24 months were attributed to COVID -19

Mean compliance, mITT set

PM

PEOM

Sham Pooled

PM

PEOM

Sham Pooled

(N=202)

(N=205)

(N=206)

(N=201)

(N=200)

(N=194)

12 months, %

88.6%

92.8%

89.0%

87.8%

90.8%

89.8%

24 months, %

87.4%

90.5%

87.9%

85.6%

89.0%

88.7%

(cumulative)

Compliance % = injections administered/injections scheduled up to study completion or treatment discontinuation × 100

The ITT set includes all randomized patients. mITT = modified ITT, defined as all randomized patients who received at least one injection of pegcetacoplan or sham and

have baseline and at least one post -baseline value of geographic atrophy lesion area in the study eye .

5

ITT=intent-to-treat; N=number of patients; PEOM=pegcetacoplan every other month; PM=pegcetacoplan monthly.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 16:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
