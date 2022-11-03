Safety of intravitreal pegcetacoplan in geographic atrophy: 24-month results from the OAKS and DERBY phase 3 trials
11/03/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
Rishi Singh, Charles Wykoff, Jeffrey Heier, Nathan Steinle, David Boyer, Jordi Monés, Giovanni Staurenghi, Caleb Bliss, Gabriela Dieckmann, Ramiro Ribeiro, David Lally, Ian Pearce, Robyn Guymer, Frank G. Holz, Eleonora Lad
November 2-5, 2022
Retina Society
Pasadena, CA, USA
Disclosures
Rishi P. Singh has the following financial interests or relationships to disclose:
Consultant: Alcon, Bausch and Lomb, Genentech, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Zeiss
Contracted research: Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Graybug
Studies funded by Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Design of the Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY studies
Patients with GA secondary to AMD
1258 patients at 232 sites in the combined studies
Double-masked
Randomized 2:2:1:1
Pegcetacoplan
Pegcetacoplan
Sham
Sham
15 mg/0.1 mL
15 mg/0.1 mL EOM
monthly
EOM
monthly
Primary analysis:
MMRM methodology
Fixed effects:
Treatment*, time, treatment × time interaction
Baseline GA lesion and fellow eye CNV area strata
Baseline GA lesion strata × time interaction
*Sham monthly and EOM were pooled for analysis
Primary endpoint at 12 months
Change in total area of GA lesions based on fundus autofluorescence
