  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration With Pegcetacoplan: Updates on the Randomized Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS Trials

11/12/2021 | 05:18pm EST
Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration With Pegcetacoplan: Updates on the Randomized Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS Trials

Charles Wykoff

November 12, 2021

American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021, New Orleans, LA

Disclosures

  • Dr. Wykoff has the following disclosures:
  • Consulting: AbbVie, Adverum, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Allgenesis, Alnylam, Annexon,

Apellis, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Bausch + Lomb, Bayer, Bionic Vision Technologies, Chengdu Kanghong Biotechnologies (KHB), Clearside Biomedical, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Gyroscope, IVERIC Bio, Janssen, Kato Pharmaceuticals, Kodiak Sciences, Long Bridge Medical, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, OccuRx, Ocular Therapeutix, ONL Therapeutics, Opthea Limited, Palatin, Perfuse Therapeutics, PolyPhotonix, RecensMedical, Regeneron, RegenXBio, Roche, Surrozen, Takeda, Valo, Verana Health, Vitranu

    • Research: Adverum, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra, Alimera Sciences, Alkahest, Allergan, Amgen, Annexon, Apellis, Asclepix, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chengdu Kanghong Biotechnology, Clearside Biomedical, Gemini, Genentech, Graybug Vision, Gyroscope, IONIS Pharmaceutical, iRENIX, IVERIC bio, Kodiak Sciences, LMRI, Nanoscope, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Ocular Therapeutix, Opthea, Oxurion, RecensMedical, Regeneron, RegenXBio, Roche, SamChunDang Pharm, Taiwan Liposome Company, Xbrane BioPharma
    • Ownership/Stock: ONL Therapeutics, PolyPhotonix, RecensMedical, Visgenx
  • Studies funded by Apellis Pharmaceuticals

2

Introduction

LECTIN

CLASSICAL

Polysaccharides on microorganisms

Antigen-antibody complexes

Pegcetacoplan

C3 convertase

C3aC3b

Pegcetacoplan

a pegylated,

C5

highly-selective

peptide that

C5 convertase

C5a

binds C3,

preventing its

cleavage

ALTERNATIVE

Pathogen cell surfaces and nonspecific/spontaneous activation

C3 amplification loop

Activation

removal antigen uptake

C5b MAC Cell

C5b, C6, C7,

C8, C9

proliferation

  • Dysregulation of the complement cascade has been implicated in GA pathogenesis
  • All 3 complement pathways end in the central cleavage of C3
  • Inhibition of C3 blocks steps in the complement cascade needed for opsonization, inflammation, and formation of MAC

Figure adapted from Ricklin D, et al. Immunol Rev 2016;274(1):33 -58.

APC=antigen-presenting cell; GA=geographic atrophy; MAC=membrane attack complex.

3

Liao DS, et al. Ophthalmology 2020;127:186-95.

Introduction and objective

Phase 2 FILLY Results

Change from baseline in square root GA lesion size (mm)

baseline

(mm)

0.4

20% (every other month) reduction Primary endpoint

p=0.067 vs sham*

Month 12

change(±SE)meanfrom

lesionGArootsquarein

0.3

29% (monthly) reduction

p=0.008 vs sham*

0.2

0.1

LS

0

Baseline

M2

M6

M12

Sham (n=80, pooled)

PEOM (n=78)

PM (n=84)

*P<0.1 was the predefined threshold for statistical significance in FILLY.

20%

29%

Phase 3 DERBY & OAKS

Objective

Assess the efficacy and

safety of multiple

intravitreal injections of pegcetacoplan in patients with GA secondary to AMD

AMD=age-related macular degeneration; GA=geographic atrophy; LS=least squares; M=Month; PEOM=pegcetacoplan every other month; PM =pegcetacoplan monthly; SE=standard error.

4

Liao DS, et al. Ophthalmology 2020;127:186-95.

Global phase 3 program:

Design of studies (OAKS & DERBY)

Patients with GA secondary to AMD

~600 patients at ~200 sites globally in 2 studies (1258 enrollees total)

Double masked

Randomized 2:2:1:1

Pegcetacoplan

Pegcetacoplan

Sham

Sham

15 mg/0.1 mL

15 mg/0.1 mL EOM

monthly

EOM

monthly

APL-2 303 (DERBY)

CT.gov identifier:

NCT03525600

APL-2 304 (OAKS) CT.gov identifier:

NCT03525613

Primary Analysis:

MMRM Methodology

Primary Endpoint at 12 Months

Change in total area of GA lesions based on fundus autofluorescence

Fixed Effects:

  • Treatment*, time, treatment x time interaction
  • baseline GA lesion and fellow eye CNV area strata
  • baseline GA lesion strata ×

time interaction *Sham Monthly and EOM

were pooled for analysis

End of study at 24 months

BCVA, LL-BCVA,low-luminance deficit

• FRI Index composite score

Reading speed

• Microperimetry (OAKS only) - Macular

NEI VFQ-25

Integrity Assessment (MAIA) device

GALE Extension Study (3 years)

APL-2 305 (GALE) CT.gov identifier:

NCT04770545

AMD=age-related macular degeneration; BCVA=best corrected visual acuity; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; EOM=every other month; FRI=functional reading index;

5

GA=geographic atrophy; LL=low luminance; MMRM=mixed -effect model for repeated measures; NEI -VFQ=National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire-25.

Disclaimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 22:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -720 M - -
Net cash 2021 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 402 M 3 402 M -
EV / Sales 2021 189x
EV / Sales 2022 25,2x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 38,97 $
Average target price 67,81 $
Spread / Average Target 74,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-31.87%3 402
CSL LIMITED8.55%102 069
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.2.14%57 586
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.0.85%45 948
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.9.01%39 157