Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration With Pegcetacoplan: Updates on the Randomized Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS Trials
Charles Wykoff
November 12, 2021
American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021, New Orleans, LA
Disclosures
Dr. Wykoff has the following disclosures:
Consulting: AbbVie, Adverum, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Allgenesis, Alnylam, Annexon,
Apellis, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Bausch + Lomb, Bayer, Bionic Vision Technologies, Chengdu Kanghong Biotechnologies (KHB), Clearside Biomedical, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Gyroscope, IVERIC Bio, Janssen, Kato Pharmaceuticals, Kodiak Sciences, Long Bridge Medical, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, OccuRx, Ocular Therapeutix, ONL Therapeutics, Opthea Limited, Palatin, Perfuse Therapeutics, PolyPhotonix, RecensMedical, Regeneron, RegenXBio, Roche, Surrozen, Takeda, Valo, Verana Health, Vitranu
Research: Adverum, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra, Alimera Sciences, Alkahest, Allergan, Amgen, Annexon, Apellis, Asclepix, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chengdu Kanghong Biotechnology, Clearside Biomedical, Gemini, Genentech, Graybug Vision, Gyroscope, IONIS Pharmaceutical, iRENIX, IVERIC bio, Kodiak Sciences, LMRI, Nanoscope, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Ocular Therapeutix, Opthea, Oxurion, RecensMedical, Regeneron, RegenXBio, Roche, SamChunDang Pharm, Taiwan Liposome Company, Xbrane BioPharma
Ownership/Stock: ONL Therapeutics, PolyPhotonix, RecensMedical, Visgenx
Studies funded by Apellis Pharmaceuticals
LECTIN
CLASSICAL
Polysaccharides on microorganisms
Antigen-antibody complexes
Pegcetacoplan
C3 convertase
C3a
C3b
Pegcetacoplan
highly-selective
peptide that
C5 convertase
C5a
binds C3,
preventing its
cleavage
ALTERNATIVE
Pathogen cell surfaces and nonspecific/spontaneous activation
C3 amplification loop
Activation
removal antigen uptake
C5b
MAC Cell
C5b, C6, C7,
C8, C9
proliferation
Dysregulation of the complement cascade has been implicated in GA pathogenesis
All 3 complement pathways end in the central cleavage of C3
Inhibition of C3 blocks steps in the complement cascade needed for opsonization, inflammation, and formation of MAC
Figure adapted from Ricklin D, et al. Immunol Rev 2016;274(1):33 -58.
APC=antigen-presenting cell; GA=geographic atrophy; MAC=membrane attack complex.
3
Liao DS, et al. Ophthalmology 2020;127:186-95.
Introduction and objective
Phase 2 FILLY Results
Change from baseline in square root GA lesion size (mm)
baseline
(mm)
0.4
20% (every other month)
reduction Primary endpoint
p=0.067 vs sham*
Month 12
change(±SE)meanfrom
lesionGArootsquarein
0.3
29% (monthly)
reduction
p=0.008 vs sham*
0.2
0.1
LS
0
Baseline
M2
M6
M12
Sham (n=80, pooled)
PEOM (n=78)
PM (n=84)
*P<0.1 was the predefined threshold for statistical significance in FILLY.
Phase 3 DERBY & OAKS
Objective
Assess the efficacy and
safety of multiple
intravitreal injections of pegcetacoplan in patients with GA secondary to AMD
AMD=age-related macular degeneration; GA=geographic atrophy; LS=least squares; M=Month; PEOM=pegcetacoplan every other month; PM =pegcetacoplan monthly; SE=standard error.
4
Liao DS, et al. Ophthalmology 2020;127:186-95.
Global phase 3 program:
Design of studies (OAKS & DERBY)
Patients with GA secondary to AMD
~600 patients at ~200 sites globally in 2 studies (1258 enrollees total)
Double masked
Randomized 2:2:1:1
Pegcetacoplan
Pegcetacoplan
Sham
Sham
15 mg/0.1 mL
15 mg/0.1 mL EOM
monthly
EOM
monthly
APL-2 303 (DERBY)
CT.gov identifier:
NCT03525600
APL-2 304 (OAKS) CT.gov identifier:
NCT03525613
Primary Analysis:
MMRM Methodology
Primary Endpoint at 12 Months
Change in total area of GA lesions based on fundus autofluorescence
Fixed Effects:
Treatment*, time, treatment x time interaction
baseline GA lesion and fellow eye CNV area strata
baseline GA lesion strata ×
time interaction
*Sham Monthly and EOM
were pooled for analysis
End of study at 24 months
•
BCVA, LL-BCVA,low-luminance deficit
• FRI Index composite score
•
Reading speed
• Microperimetry (OAKS only) - Macular
•
NEI VFQ-25
Integrity Assessment (MAIA) device
GALE Extension Study (3 years)
APL-2 305 (GALE) CT.gov identifier:
NCT04770545
AMD=age-related macular degeneration; BCVA=best corrected visual acuity; CNV=choroidal neovascularization; EOM=every other month; FRI=functional reading index;
5
GA=geographic atrophy; LL=low luminance; MMRM=mixed -effect model for repeated measures; NEI -VFQ=National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire-25.
