Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system. Its SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan injection) is the Company's approved treatment for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (GA). The Company's EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) is the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). Its Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan) is the treatment of adults with PNH who are anemic after treatment with a C5 inhibitor for at least three months. Systemic pegcetacoplan has an approval for the treatment of PNH in Saudi Arabia, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Systemic pegcetacoplan markets under the trade name EMPAVELI in the United States, Saudi Arabia and Australia and Aspaveli in the European Union and United Kingdom.

Sector Pharmaceuticals