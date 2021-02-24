Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aperam    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM

(APAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aperam : announces the publication of its Annual Report 2020 S.A.

02/24/2021 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results 
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2020 S.A. 
24-Feb-2021 / 19:45 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Luxembourg February 24, 2021 (19:45 CET) -  Aperam announces the publication of its 2020 Annual Report. The report has 
been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on 
www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations" > "Annual Reports" (Link). The Annual Report 2020 is part 
of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2021. 
 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The 
business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and 
Alloys & Specialties. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified 
forestry). 
 
In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624  million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
Contact 
 
Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1170924 24-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2021 13:45 ET (18:45 GMT)

All news about APERAM
01:46pAPERAM : annonce la publication de son Rapport Annuel 2020
DJ
01:46pAPERAM : announces the publication of its Annual Report 2020 S.A.
DJ
02/17APERAM : February 10, 2021 – Aperam's Ten Year Journey – Sustainable..
PU
02/16APERAM : Notification Personne Désignée
DJ
02/16APERAM : Designated Person Notification
EQ
02/11Steel Mogul Lakshmi Mittal Turns Over CEO Role To Son -- Update
DJ
02/11 : lang="en">New ArcelorMittal CEO plans $1 bln cost cuts
RE
02/11Steel Mogul Lakshmi Mittal Turns Over CEO Role To Son
DJ
02/11LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal plans $1 billion cost cuts under new CEO
RE
02/11ARCELORMITTAL : Appoints New CEO; Swings to 4Q Net Profit
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 443 M - -
Net income 2020 167 M - -
Net Debt 2020 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 5,04%
Capitalization 3 404 M 3 406 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 9 600
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart APERAM
Duration : Period :
Aperam Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERAM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 47,18 $
Last Close Price 42,55 $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timoteo Di Maulo Chief Executive Officer
Sudhakar Sivaji Chief Financial Officer
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman
Kathryn Ann Matthews Independent Director
Romain Bausch Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APERAM2.58%3 406
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.33.45%27 347
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.43.60%24 425
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION2.22%13 993
JSW STEEL LIMITED6.55%13 685
EVRAZ PLC20.23%11 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ