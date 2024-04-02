Aperam BioEnergia kicks off Patch partnership by selling 15,000 metric tons of carbon removal

Luxembourg, 2 April 2024 (10:00 CET) -Aperam BioEnergia, unit of the Aperam Recycling & Renewables Division located in Brazil, has recently partnered with Patch, a global platform connecting carbon credit buyers and sellers, to sell biochar carbon credits on the voluntary carbon market. The new partnership has already resulted in the sale of 15,000 metric tons of biochar carbon removal. Aperam began its first delivery via Patch in January this year, providing a certificate of 8.5 thousand tons of CO2e removed. The second parte (6.5 thousand tons of removals) was delivered in March.

These certificates originate from biochar applied to the soil in Aperam BioEnergia planted forests, located in the Jequitinhonha Valley. Biochar is the charcoal-like substance that results from heating organic agricultural or forestry waste (known as biomass) without oxygen, it can store carbon out from the atmosphere for hundreds to even thousands of years.

Tim di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "Previously used as low-value-added waste for the cement industry, biochar began to be used by BioEnergia as an important co-product of forest management, fully integrated into the concept of circular economy. Our entry into the carbon removal market is a great example that, for Aperam, developing the solutions that the economy of the future requires goes beyond producing electrical and stainless steel with a low carbon footprint".

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Since January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam’s places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Global Head of Communications / Raquel Faria: M: +352 661 128 989; raquel.faria@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com