Stock APAM APERAM S.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Aperam S.A.

Equities

APAM

LU0569974404

Iron & Steel

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:35:12 2024-02-13 am EST 		Pre-market 01:54:06 am
31 EUR -2.49% Intraday chart for Aperam S.A. 30.96 -0.15%
07:42am APERAM : Integrating the FY23 with no change going forward Alphavalue
Feb. 12 APERAM : FY23 in line; some hopes for recovery (H2 24)? Alphavalue
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Aperam S.A.

APERAM : Integrating the FY23 with no change going forward Alphavalue
APERAM : FY23 in line; some hopes for recovery (H2 24)? Alphavalue
Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2024
Aperam: net profit divided by three in 2023 CF
Aperam S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Oddo BHF Maintains Aperam at Neutral, Trims PT MT
APERAM : Oddo BHF slightly reduces its target CF
Aperam to Sell Bio-Oil to Nexa Resources MT
Acerinox: supported by analysts' comments CF
Oddo BHF Upgrades Aperam to Neutral from Underperform, Boosts PT MT
Aperam: in the green on an analyst upgrade CF
APERAM : Oddo BHF raises its opinion CF
Metals & Mining’s noticeable recovery Alphavalue
APERAM : Q3 23: no miracle Alphavalue
Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023
APERAM : Rather weak Q3 223 results for Aperam Alphavalue
Aperam: net loss in Q3 CF
Aperam S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q3 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023
Aperam Launches Its New Sustainability Brand for All Its Near-Zero Footprint Premium Products, Related Services and Solutions - Aperam infinite CI
Miners’ sudden rebound – will it last? Alphavalue
Heroux-Devtek, IperionX Team Up For Aerospace Titanium Recycling MT
Interesting (European) copper market dynamics Alphavalue
APERAM : Q2 23: when the going gets tough(er) Alphavalue
APERAM : When the going gets tough(er). Alphavalue

Chart Aperam S.A.

Chart Aperam S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Aperam S.A. is a steelmaking group organized into 4 areas of activity: - production of stainless steel and electrical steel (38.4% of net sales): stainless flat and long products, precision stainless strips, ferrous products, polished annealed products, wires, grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented electrical steels, etc.; - transformation and distribution of steel products (32.9%); - recycling services (20.6%). In addition, the group produces charcoal; - production of nickel alloys and stainless steel specialty products (8.1%). The group's products are intended primarily for the aerospace, automotive, restoration, construction, home appliance, and electrical engineering sectors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (62.2%), Americas (32%), Asia and Africa (5.8%).
Sector
Iron & Steel
Calendar
2024-02-26 - Capital Markets Day
Related indices
BEL-20 , CAC Mid 60
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Aperam S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
31 EUR
Average target price
30.46 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-1.74%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Iron, Steel Mills & Foundries

1st Jan change Capi.
APERAM S.A. Stock Aperam S.A.
-5.72% 2 401 M $
JSW STEEL LIMITED Stock JSW Steel Limited
-8.79% 23 805 M $
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. Stock Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.
+6.41% 19 083 M $
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION Stock China Steel Corporation
-7.96% 12 279 M $
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD Stock Citic Pacific Special Steel Group Co., Ltd
+1.42% 9 993 M $
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD. Stock Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co., Ltd.
+4.11% 9 596 M $
JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED Stock Jindal Steel & Power Limited
-1.68% 8 886 M $
TERNIUM S.A. Stock Ternium S.A.
-13.49% 7 212 M $
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED Stock BlueScope Steel Limited
-7.39% 6 268 M $
BHARAT FORGE LIMITED Stock Bharat Forge Limited
-11.47% 6 118 M $
Iron, Steel Mills & Foundries
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Aperam S.A. - Euronext Amsterdam
  4. News Aperam S.A.
  5. Aperam: Integrating the FY23 with no change going forward
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer