Aperam S.A. is a steelmaking group organized into 4 areas of activity: - production of stainless steel and electrical steel (34.9% of net sales): stainless flat and long products, precision stainless strips, ferrous products, polished annealed products, wires, grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented electrical steels, etc.; - transformation and distribution of steel products (32.9%); - recycling services (19%). In addition, the group produces charcoal; - production of nickel alloys and stainless steel specialty products (13.2%). The group's products are intended primarily for the aerospace, automotive, restoration, construction, home appliance, and electrical engineering sectors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (60.1%), Americas (31.1%), Asia and Africa (8.8%).