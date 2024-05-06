Stock APAM APERAM S.A.
Aperam S.A.

Equities

APAM

LU0569974404

Iron & Steel

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 07:47:44 2024-05-06 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
26.64 EUR +2.54% Intraday chart for Aperam S.A. -4.86% -18.98%
01:36pm APERAM : Q124: weak as expected and a downwards revision of our estimates. Alphavalue
May. 03 Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 03, 2024
Latest news about Aperam S.A.

Glencore plans to join the BHP-Anglo takeover battle Alphavalue
Aperam: posts net loss of 19 ME in 1st quarter CF
Aperam S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q1 2024 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, May 03, 2024
The BHP-Anglo takeover saga takes an interesting turn Alphavalue
BHP is pursuing a slice and dice strategy for Anglo American Alphavalue
BHP eyeing a takeover of ailing Anglo American Alphavalue
Aperam: first sales of biochar on the Patch platform CF
Aperam: forthcoming delisting from BEL20 CF
Transcript : Aperam S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
Aperam Teams Up with Metalshub on Digital Procurement MT
Aperam: a procurement platform with Metalshub CF
APERAM : Integrating the FY23 with no change going forward Alphavalue
APERAM : FY23 in line; some hopes for recovery (H2 24)? Alphavalue
Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2024
Aperam: net profit divided by three in 2023 CF
Aperam S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Oddo BHF Maintains Aperam at Neutral, Trims PT MT
APERAM : Oddo BHF slightly reduces its target CF
Aperam to Sell Bio-Oil to Nexa Resources MT
Acerinox: supported by analysts' comments CF
Oddo BHF Upgrades Aperam to Neutral from Underperform, Boosts PT MT
Aperam: in the green on an analyst upgrade CF

Chart Aperam S.A.

Chart Aperam S.A.
Company Profile

Aperam S.A. is a steelmaking group organized into 4 areas of activity: - production of stainless steel and electrical steel (34.9% of net sales): stainless flat and long products, precision stainless strips, ferrous products, polished annealed products, wires, grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented electrical steels, etc.; - transformation and distribution of steel products (32.9%); - recycling services (19%). In addition, the group produces charcoal; - production of nickel alloys and stainless steel specialty products (13.2%). The group's products are intended primarily for the aerospace, automotive, restoration, construction, home appliance, and electrical engineering sectors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (60.1%), Americas (31.1%), Asia and Africa (8.8%).
Sector
Iron & Steel
Calendar
2024-05-09 - Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
Related indices
BEL-20 , CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Aperam S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
25.98 EUR
Average target price
29.49 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.51%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

