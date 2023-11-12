Aperam S.A.
Equities
APAM
LU0569974404
Iron & Steel
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.43 EUR
|-1.37%
|-3.14%
|-6.99%
|02:24pm
|APERAM : Q3 23: no miracle
|Nov. 10
|Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023
|CI
More about the company
Aperam S.A. is a steelmaking group organized into 4 areas of activity: - production of stainless steel and electrical steel (38.4% of net sales): stainless flat and long products, precision stainless strips, ferrous products, polished annealed products, wires, grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented electrical steels, etc.; - transformation and distribution of steel products (32.9%); - recycling services (20.6%). In addition, the group produces charcoal; - production of nickel alloys and stainless steel specialty products (8.1%). The group's products are intended primarily for the aerospace, automotive, restoration, construction, home appliance, and electrical engineering sectors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (62.2%), Americas (32%), Asia and Africa (5.8%).
SectorIron & Steel
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Quarterly payment
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
27.43EUR
Average target price
29.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.72%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-6.99%
|2 115 M $
|-1.79%
|22 025 M $
|+8.23%
|18 171 M $
|+304.85%
|11 861 M $
|-17.28%
|11 731 M $
|-17.19%
|9 904 M $
|-18.82%
|9 645 M $
|+9.53%
|7 800 M $
|+17.28%
|7 036 M $
|+18.13%
|5 808 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Aperam S.A. - Euronext Amsterdam
- News
- Aperam : Q3 23