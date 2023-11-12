Stock APAM APERAM S.A.
PDF Report : Aperam S.A.

Aperam S.A.

APAM

LU0569974404

Iron & Steel

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam
 11:35:08 2023-11-10 am EST 		Intraday chart for Aperam S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
27.43 EUR -1.37% -3.14% -6.99%
02:24pm APERAM : Q3 23: no miracle Alphavalue
Nov. 10 Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023 CI
Latest news about Aperam S.A.

APERAM : Q3 23: no miracle Alphavalue
Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023 CI
APERAM : Rather weak Q3 223 results for Aperam Alphavalue
Aperam S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Aperam Launches Its New Sustainability Brand for All Its Near-Zero Footprint Premium Products, Related Services and Solutions - Aperam infinite CI
Miners’ sudden rebound – will it last? Alphavalue
Heroux-Devtek, IperionX Team Up For Aerospace Titanium Recycling MT
Interesting (European) copper market dynamics Alphavalue
Quarterly payment FA
APERAM : Q2 23: when the going gets tough(er) Alphavalue
APERAM : When the going gets tough(er). Alphavalue
Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Aperam S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Tranche Update on Aperam S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 9, 2022. CI
Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q2 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Dutch Steel Maker Aperam Invests in Germany's Mecorad MT
Goldman Sachs CEO's growth strategy gets traction with board-sources RE
APERAM : (Very) minor adjustment to our numbers Alphavalue
IperionX, Aperam Recycling Unit to Form Titanium Supply Chain MT
ODDO BHF Downgrades Aperam to Underperformance from Neutral, Cuts PT MT
Metals & Mining’s recent rebound – still not late to hop on Alphavalue
Aperam, Ferroalloys Producer Ferbasa Form JV to Expand Charcoal Production in Brazil MT
Quarterly payment FA
APERAM : We have fine-tuned our numbers after the Q123. Alphavalue

Chart Aperam S.A.

Chart Aperam S.A.
Company Profile

Aperam S.A. is a steelmaking group organized into 4 areas of activity: - production of stainless steel and electrical steel (38.4% of net sales): stainless flat and long products, precision stainless strips, ferrous products, polished annealed products, wires, grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented electrical steels, etc.; - transformation and distribution of steel products (32.9%); - recycling services (20.6%). In addition, the group produces charcoal; - production of nickel alloys and stainless steel specialty products (8.1%). The group's products are intended primarily for the aerospace, automotive, restoration, construction, home appliance, and electrical engineering sectors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (62.2%), Americas (32%), Asia and Africa (5.8%).
Iron & Steel
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Quarterly payment
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Aperam S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
27.43EUR
Average target price
29.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.72%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Iron, Steel Mills & Foundries

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
APERAM S.A. Stock Aperam S.A.
-6.99% 2 115 M $
JSW STEEL LIMITED Stock JSW Steel Limited
-1.79% 22 025 M $
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. Stock Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.
+8.23% 18 171 M $
TERNIUM ARGENTINA S.A. Stock Ternium Argentina S.A.
+304.85% 11 861 M $
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION Stock China Steel Corporation
-17.28% 11 731 M $
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD. Stock Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co., Ltd.
-17.19% 9 904 M $
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD Stock Citic Pacific Special Steel Group Co., Ltd
-18.82% 9 645 M $
JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED Stock Jindal Steel & Power Limited
+9.53% 7 800 M $
TERNIUM S.A. Stock Ternium S.A.
+17.28% 7 036 M $
BHARAT FORGE LIMITED Stock Bharat Forge Limited
+18.13% 5 808 M $
Iron, Steel Mills & Foundries
