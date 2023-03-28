Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aperam S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM S.A.

(APAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:12 2023-03-27 am EDT
32.59 EUR   +0.74%
01:05aAperam S.a. : Annual Report 2022
EQ
03/14Volkswagen Plans $192 Billion Investment Focusing on EVs, New Tech -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
03/14European Midday Briefing: Some Market Calm Restored; U.S. CPI Up Next
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aperam S.A.: Annual Report 2022

03/28/2023 | 01:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
Aperam S.A.: Annual Report 2022

28-March-2023 / 07:03 CET/CEST

 

Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2022

 

 

Luxembourg March 28, 2023 (07:00 CET) -  Aperam announces the publication of its 2022 Annual Report. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations” > “Annual Reports" (Link). The Annual Report 2022 is part of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled on May 2, 2023.

 

This report has been drawn up in accordance with the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). As such it has been prepared in XHTML format and marked up using eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL).

 

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with our Recycling activities (expanded with our acquisition of ELG in 2021), a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam’s places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

 

In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

 

Contact

 

Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1573447  28-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about APERAM S.A.
01:05aAperam S.a. : Annual Report 2022
EQ
03/14Volkswagen Plans $192 Billion Investment Focusing on EVs, New Tech -- Commodities Round..
DJ
03/14European Midday Briefing: Some Market Calm Restored; U.S. CPI U..
DJ
03/02Aperam South America becomes the 1st in its segment to obtain ResponsibleSteel™ c..
EQ
02/28APERAM S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
02/23Designated Person Notification
EQ
02/21Designated Person Notification
EQ
02/17Aperam announces cancellation of shares
EQ
02/16Euronext includes Aperam in its new BEL® ESG stock market index
EQ
02/10Transcript : Aperam S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APERAM S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 291 M 8 939 M 8 939 M
Net income 2022 684 M 738 M 738 M
Net Debt 2022 396 M 427 M 427 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,51x
Yield 2022 6,18%
Capitalization 2 467 M 2 659 M 2 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart APERAM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aperam S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERAM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 32,59 €
Average target price 39,97 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timoteo di Maulo Chief Executive Officer
Sudhakar Sivaji Chief Financial Officer
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman
Bert Lyssens Chief HR Officer, Head-Communications & IT
Frédéric Mattei Chief Executive Officer-Alloys & Specialties
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APERAM S.A.10.51%2 659
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.12.34%20 455
JSW STEEL LIMITED-14.17%19 156
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION3.69%15 798
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.5.42%13 229
TERNIUM S.A.29.38%7 660
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer