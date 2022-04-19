Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aperam S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM S.A.

(APAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/19 11:15:55 am EDT
37.36 EUR   +0.27%
April 19, 2022 – Aperam announces the completion of its share buyback program
PU
10:46aAperam announces the completion of its share buyback program
EQ
Designated Person Notification
EQ
Aperam S A : April 19, 2022 – Aperam announces the completion of its share buyback program

04/19/2022 | 10:54am EDT
Aperam announces the completion of its share buyback program

Luxembourg, 19 April 2022 (16:45 CET) - Aperam has completed its share buyback program announced on 11 February 2022 (hereafter the "Program"). In aggregate, 2,311,849 shares were bought under this Program, representing an equivalent amount of EUR 100 million.

Technical details regarding the share buyback program and treasury shares

Share buyback program - Corporate authorisation and key features of the Program

On 11 February 2022, Aperam announced a share buyback program under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 7 May 2019 and, or under any renewal of such authorization at the May 4, 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders, with the following key features:

  • ● Purpose of the Program: cancellation of shares to reduce the share capital; and meeting obligations arising from employee share programs

  • ● Maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Program: 2.5 million

  • ● Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the Program: EUR 100 million

  • ● Period of authorisation of the Program: 14 February 2022 to 31 December 2022

The full details of the Program - including the Mittal family's intention to enter into a shares repurchase agreement with Aperam to maintain its voting rights in Aperam's issued share capital (net of Treasury Shares) at the same level, pursuant to the impact of the Program - are available in the press release dated 11 February 2022 (Link).

Share buyback program - Disclosure of trading in own shares under the completed Program

  • ● Period of repurchases: 18 February 2022 to 12 April 2022 (based on trade date)

  • ● Number of shares acquired: 2,311,849

    • ○ Out of which on Euronext Amsterdam and other regulated dealing platforms: 1,364,915

    • ○ Out of which on Euronext off market platform from the Mittal family: 946,934

  • ● Pecuniary amount of shares acquired: EUR 100 million

    • ○ Out of which on Euronext Amsterdam and other regulated dealing platforms: EUR 59.04 million

    • ○ Out of which on Euronext off market platform from the Mittal family: EUR 40.96 million

The weekly detailed statements of own shares dealings made from

18

February 2022 to 12 April 2022 are

available at the Company's websitewww.aperam.com, section Investors, Equity Investors, Share buy back (Link).

are

Treasury shares after completion of the Program (based on settlement date)

Number of treasury shares

  • (a) Total number of treasury shares as of 31 December 2021:

    2,091,287

  • (b) Additional number of treasury shares as a consequence of the share buyback program as of 19 April 2022:

(c) = (a) + (b) Total number of treasury shares as of 19 April 2022:

2,311,849 4,403,136

On 19 April 2022, the number of shares held by the Mittal family is 30,960,398. This amount corresponds to 40.96% of the issued shares (net of treasury shares).

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31.12.2021, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering~ 1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.

In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304

Disclaimer

Aperam SA published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 14:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 117 M 8 757 M 8 757 M
Net income 2022 681 M 735 M 735 M
Net Debt 2022 47,0 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,23x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 2 903 M 3 132 M 3 132 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart APERAM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aperam S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERAM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 37,26 €
Average target price 56,50 €
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timoteo di Maulo Chief Executive Officer
Sudhakar Sivaji Chief Financial Officer
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman
Bert Lyssens Chief HR Officer, Head-Communications & IT
Frédéric Mattei Chief Executive Officer-Alloys & Specialties
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APERAM S.A.-21.79%3 132
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-0.42%24 937
JSW STEEL LIMITED17.08%24 224
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION8.91%20 289
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.56%15 656
TERNIUM S.A.12.78%9 635