Aperam S A : September 07, 2021 – 2021 Capital Market Day Presentations

7 September 2021
72021
TOTAL SHAREHOLDER
EFFICIENT CASH
RETURN*
ALLOCATION
Debt reduction
Capex
Divi+SBB
Source: Bloomberg
*Share price + dividends since 31.01.2011 - 5.09.2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Aperam SA published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.