  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aperam S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM S.A.

(APAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:40 2022-09-28 am EDT
23.66 EUR   -5.66%
07:26aAperam S A : September 28, 2022 – Capital Market Day Presentations
PU
09/27Designated Person Notification
EQ
09/23Steelmakers in crisis as energy crunch hits output
RE
News 
Most relevantAll News

Aperam S A : September 28, 2022 – Capital Market Day Presentations

09/28/2022 | 07:26am EDT
28 SEPTEMBER

2022 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam SA and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and

expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words ''believe'', ''expect'', ''anticipate'', ''target'' or similar expressions.

Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that

forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam in particular, the length and severity of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including its impacts in the markets, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier).

The information is valid only at the time of release and Aperam does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements on the basis of new information, future, events, subject to applicable regulation.

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

Agenda

13:00 - 13:15

13:15 - 13:45

13:45 - 14:15

14:15 - 14:30

14:30 - 15:00

15:00 - 15:30

15:30 - 15:45

15:45 - 16:15

16:15 - 17:00

Tim Di Maulo (CEO): Introduction

Vanisha Mittal (CSO): Strategy Update

Tim Di Maulo (CEO): Recycling

Break

Frederico Ayres Lima (CEO S&E S.America):

BioEnergia

Nicolas Changeur (CEO S&S, CMO S&E Europe):

Services & Solutions

Break

Sud Sivaji (CFO): Finance Update & Outlook

Joint Q&A with all presenters

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

Tim Di Maulo (CEO)

Introduction

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aperam SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
