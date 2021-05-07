Aperam S A : May 7, 2021 – Q1 Aperam results Investors call

Q1 2021 Operational highlights

Economic & pricing recovery yields the best quarter in

Aperam's history

Q1 2021 key developments

Strong volumes and improved pricing in both Europe and Brazil

Aperam to install 20,300 MWh of solar energy at Genk - second largest photovoltaic installation in Belgium*

Leadership Journey© phase 4 started with EUR8m gains in Q1 2021. New lines in Genk are ramping up and produced first coils

EU: Registration & suggested anti dumping duties of CR 304 from Indonesia & India

Brazil: AD investigation for CR 304 against Indonesia and South Africa has been launched

Our flexible business model and LJ improvements let us harness the recovery

*Expected to be operational by year end 2021