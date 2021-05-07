Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aperam S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM S.A.

(APAM)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 05/06 11:35:17 am
45.91 EUR   +3.82%
01:09aAPERAM S A  : May 7, 2021 – Q1 Aperam results Investors call
PU
01:01aRésultats du premier trimestre 2021 -5-
DJ
01:01aRésultats du premier trimestre 2021 -4-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aperam S A : May 7, 2021 – Q1 Aperam results Investors call

05/07/2021 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 2021 results

ESG leader with a sustainable dividend yield

7 May 2021

1

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam SA and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, in particular, the length and severity of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including its impacts in the sector, macroeconomic conditions and in Aperam's principal local markets, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). The information is valid only at the time of release and Aperam does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements on the basis of new information, future events, subject to applicable regulation.

2

Q1 2021 Operational highlights

Economic & pricing recovery yields the best quarter in

Aperam's history

Q1 2021 key developments

Strong volumes and improved pricing in both Europe and Brazil

Aperam to install 20,300 MWh of solar energy at Genk - second largest photovoltaic installation in Belgium*

Leadership Journey© phase 4 started with EUR8m gains in Q1 2021. New lines in Genk are ramping up and produced first coils

EU: Registration & suggested anti dumping duties of CR 304 from Indonesia & India

Brazil: AD investigation for CR 304 against Indonesia and South Africa has been launched

Our flexible business model and LJ improvements let us harness the recovery

*Expected to be operational by year end 2021

3

Acquisition of ELG

Aperam invests in profitable growth and the circular economy

A scrap pure play

  • ELG Haniel GmbH ('ELG'), Duisburg, Germany
  • Active in recycling, processing and trading of stainless steel and superalloys scrap globally
  • ~1,300 employees, 52 locations in 18 countries
  • Closing expected in H2 2021*

ELG's global footprint

Strategic rationale

Financial rationale

Structural efficiency improvement of the circular

EV EUR357m

economy offers high economic rewards

EUR24m synergies

Supports carbon neutrality

Adj. EBITDA EUR55m Ø through the cycle

Considerable synergies

EV/EBITDA 6.5x pre / 4.5x post synergies

Expansion into new geographies and industries

Clearly below recycling peers

Global recycling business opens significant growth & value opportunities for Aperam

*subject to regulatory approval

4

Market update

The market environment improved substantially due to strong demand and normalized imports

Automotive & Transport

Consumer Goods

Construction

Food, Health & Catering

Industry, Energy,

Chemical

End markets continue to recover

  • Production has normalized. Solid outlook with some impact of components shortage. Restocking eases
  • Demand is strong with a stable outlook
  • Recovery is visible but lag effects from 2020 project slowdown still burden
  • Normal demand in food & health. Catering is weak due to COVID effect on tourism & restaurants
  • Project pipeline remains weak but recovery has started

Distributor inventory is seasonally normal

Import market share in line with historic average

90,000

100

85,000

90

80,000

80

75,000

70,000

70

65,000

60

60,000

55,000

50

17 Q2

17 Q3

17 Q4

18 Q1

18 Q2

18 Q3

18 Q4

19 Q1

19 Q2

19 Q3

19 Q4

20 Q1

20 Q2

20 Q3

20 Q4

21 Q1

German distributors inventory (t)

Days

50.0%

400,000

tonnes

300,000

40.0%

30.0%

200,000

20.0%

100,000

0

10.0%

Q1-16

Q3-16

Q1-17

Q3-17

Q1-18

Q3-18

Q1-19

Q3-19

Q1-20

Q3-20

Q1-21

Imports

CR market share

HR market share

Weak

Below normal

Normal

Strong

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aperam SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APERAM S.A.
01:09aAPERAM S A  : May 7, 2021 – Q1 Aperam results Investors call
PU
01:01aRésultats du premier trimestre 2021 -5-
DJ
01:01aRésultats du premier trimestre 2021 -4-
DJ
01:01aRésultats du premier trimestre 2021 -3-
DJ
01:01aRésultats du premier trimestre 2021 -2-
DJ
01:01aRésultats du premier trimestre 2021
DJ
01:01aFirst quarter 2021 results -4-
DJ
01:01aFirst quarter 2021 results -3-
DJ
01:01aFirst quarter 2021 results -2-
DJ
01:01aAperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 515 M - -
Net income 2021 350 M - -
Net cash 2021 33,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 4 426 M 4 422 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart APERAM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aperam S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERAM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 53,49 $
Last Close Price 55,39 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timoteo Di Maulo Chief Executive Officer
Sudhakar Sivaji Chief Financial Officer
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman
Bert Lyssens CHRO & Head-Communications & IT
Frédéric Mattei Chief Executive Officer-Alloys & Specialties
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APERAM S.A.34.48%4 422
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.51.43%31 045
JSW STEEL LIMITED88.36%23 801
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION65.66%22 596
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.18.77%20 648
EVRAZ PLC44.32%13 762