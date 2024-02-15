Aperam and Metalshub partnership for a Digital Source-to-Contract solution

[DUSSELDORF/LUXEMBOURG, February 15, 2024 16:00CET] – Global stainless and electrical steel producer Aperam and Metalshub, digital supply chain solution announce the implementation of a digital procurement solution.

Aperam, a global player in the stainless and electrical steel industry, takes a major step towards innovation and transparency in its operations. By partnering with Metalshub, Aperam aims to enhance their competitive edge and drive their procurement processes into the digital age. Metalshub's software solution provides a cloud-based source-to-contract functionality for raw materials enabling Aperam to access a global network of suppliers and obtain real-time market insights.

Aperam will integrate Metalshub's specialized solution seamlessly into its existing IT and ERP landscape. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency, transparency, and compliance of Aperam's raw material sourcing processes.

“Raw Material Procurement is one of the main drivers of profitability for a stainless steel mill. To do it well requires an industry-specific, digital approach,” said Dr. Sebastian Kreft, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Metalshub. “In embracing Metalshub’s procurement solution, innovative companies like Aperam can manage the raw material buying process, while minimizing their risk, identifying new sources of savings and building a healthy, sustainable supply chain – all in one place.”

Dr. Frank Ehrenberg, Managing Director at Aperam Sourcing comments on the partnership: "The partnership makes me convinced that the future of raw material procurement will be with more digital intelligence. It marks a significant milestone for Aperam’s journey toward digital transformation and enhancement of compliant practices.”

Both companies are excited about the potential for innovation and the positive impact this partnership will have on their operations and the industry as a whole.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Aperam Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC® -certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam’s places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. Aperam is the first player in its market to be ResponsibleSteel™ certified in Europe and the Americas. Its sustainability efforts have received wide recognition.

In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Contact

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

Company Secretary / Delphine Feraud-Valendru ; delphine.feraud-valendru@aperam.com

Corporate Communications / Raquel Faria +352 661 128 989; raquel.faria@aperam.com

About Metalshub

Metalshub is a leading software provider for the metals and mining industry, unlocking supply chain value across the market. By leveraging advanced technology and market expertise, Metalshub provides secure, efficient, and transparent solutions for buyers and sellers to connect, negotiate, and close deals. With its innovative solutions, Metalshub empowers businesses to optimise supply chains, make informed decisions, and drive growth in the digital era.

For more information, please visit: https://www.metals-hub.com/press/

Contact

Claus Schmidt

Head of Marketing

claus.schmidt@metals-hub.com