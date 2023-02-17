Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Aperam S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM S.A.

(APAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:07:08 2023-02-17 am EST
37.32 EUR   +0.35%
Aperam announces cancellation of shares

02/17/2023 | 10:59am EST
Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Corporate Action
Aperam announces cancellation of shares

17-Feb-2023 / 16:58 CET/CEST

 

Aperam announces cancellation of shares

 

 

Luxembourg, February 17, 2023 (17:00 CET) - Aperam (« Aperam », or « the Company ») (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM et NYRS: APEMY), announced today the cancellation of shares.

 

Aperam announced that 1,959,592 treasury shares have been cancelled in line with its financial policy. This cancellation takes into account shares already purchased under the 2.45 million share buyback program announced on July 30, 2021 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 7 May 2019.

 

As a result of this cancellation, Aperam will have 78,036,688 shares in issue (compared to 79,996,280 before the cancellation).

 

Details on the share buyback program can be found at: https://www.aperam.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback-2021/

 

With reference to article 14 of the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law’), the total number of the Company’s voting rights and capital is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the Company’s website under ‘Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure’.

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC ® -certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam’s places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

 

In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

 

 

Contact

 

Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann: +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com.

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1563087  17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563087&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
