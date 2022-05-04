Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Aperam S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM S.A.

(APAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/04 06:03:15 am EDT
35.61 EUR   -1.11%
05:41aAPERAM S A : May 04, 2022 – Aperam announces results of its General Meetings
PU
05:31aAperam announces results of its General Meetings
EQ
04/28Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2021
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aperam announces results of its General Meetings

05/04/2022 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Aperam announces results of its General Meetings

04-May-2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST

 

 

Luxembourg May 4, 2022 (11:30 CET) -  The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (?the General Meetings?) of Aperam held today approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. 78% of the voting rights were represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors of Aperam had decided to hold this year?s General Meetings by virtual-only format as permitted by Luxembourg law. In view thereof, arrangements were made to allow shareholders to vote electronically and by proxy voting. The results of the votes will be posted in due course on www.aperam.com under "Investors" - ?Equity Investors? - "Annual General Meeting" - "4  May 2022 - General Meetings of Shareholders".

 

In particular, the shareholders 

 

  • approved the re-election of Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, Mrs. Bernadette Baudier and Mr. Aditya Mittal, and the election of Mrs Roberte Kesteman as Directors of Aperam for a term of three years each;
  • renewed the authorisation of the Board of Directors of the Company and of the corporate bodies of other companies in the Aperam group to acquire shares in the Company; and
  • authorised the Board of Directors to cancel shares and to consequently reduce the issued share capital following the cancellation of shares repurchased under its share buyback programs.

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. As from 31.12.2021, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering ~1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.

 

In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1342811  04-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342811&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about APERAM S.A.
05:41aAPERAM S A : May 04, 2022 – Aperam announces results of its General Meetings
PU
05:31aAperam announces results of its General Meetings
EQ
04/28Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2021
EQ
04/28APERAM S A : April 28, 2022 – Aperam published its “Made for Life” Repor..
PU
04/19Tranche Update on Aperam S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 11, 2022.
CI
04/19APERAM S A : April 19, 2022 – Aperam announces the completion of its share buyback p..
PU
04/19Aperam announces the completion of its share buyback program
EQ
04/19Designated Person Notification
EQ
04/12Designated Person Notification
EQ
04/12Aperam S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 11, 2022, has closed with 2,311,849 ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APERAM S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 485 M 8 946 M 8 946 M
Net income 2022 664 M 700 M 700 M
Net Debt 2022 69,4 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,18x
Yield 2022 5,58%
Capitalization 2 805 M 2 958 M 2 958 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart APERAM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aperam S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERAM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 36,01 €
Average target price 53,32 €
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timoteo di Maulo Chief Executive Officer
Sudhakar Sivaji Chief Financial Officer
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman
Bert Lyssens Chief HR Officer, Head-Communications & IT
Frédéric Mattei Chief Executive Officer-Alloys & Specialties
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APERAM S.A.-24.41%2 958
JSW STEEL LIMITED11.59%23 011
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-9.78%21 768
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION1.84%18 814
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.91%13 778
TERNIUM S.A.7.22%9 160