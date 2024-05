Aperam: cancellation of 4.85 million shares

In line with its financial policy, stainless, electrical and special steels manufacturer Aperam has cancelled 4,852,118 shares, bringing the number of outstanding shares to 73,184,570.



This cancellation takes into account shares already purchased under the 2.5 million share buyback program announced on February 11, 2022, and those purchased under the 3.5 million share buyback program announced on May 6, 2022.



