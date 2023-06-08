Aperam expands its forest business and pursues its strategy of investing in sustainable new business models

Luxembourg June 8, 2023 (18:00 CET) - Aperam expands its forest business and pursues its strategy of investing in sustainable new business models.

Aperam – one of the global leaders in stainless, specialty alloys, recycling and bio-energy production -- has concluded a joint venture (“JV”) for the expansion of its forests for charcoal production with Ferbasa - one of the world’s leading producers of ferroalloys. This expansion, as announced in Q2 2022, is in line with Aperam’s strategy to grow BioEnergia - its existing forest operations by 20% and to expand into new business models focusing on energy transition.

Aperam’s BioEnergia is located in Minas Gerais state, in the southeast of Brazil, with an annual production capacity of 450 thousand tonnes of charcoal, making Aperam the largest producer of charcoal issued from renewable forests in the world. Subject to the regulatory prior approvals (among them, the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense), the JV would operate in close proximity to Aperam’s existing operations thereby allowing the realisation of synergies and cost benefits. It also enables Aperam to optimise and further increase its charcoal production - a renewable and sustainable biomass based source of energy that is avoiding the emission of 700 thousand tonnes of CO2 pa already today. The expansion will also enable BioEnergia to meaningfully grow new business models associated with renewable energy and global decarbonization.

The additional space will be managed according to Aperam’s effective and responsible environmental standards that are voluntarily certified under ISO 14001, and by the Forest Stewardship Council (“FSC”) on a yearly basis since 2008. FSC certification ensures that products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits. From the genetic improvement phase to the carbonization of the wood, fully sustainable practices are adopted and go far beyond the traditional ones, aiming at preserving the environment and improving people's quality of life. Finally, we are proud of our forest operations as a way to contribute to the Climate Change challenge of humanity.

