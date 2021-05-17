Log in
    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM S.A.

(APAM)
Danone names Barry Callebaut's Saint-Affrique as new CEO

05/17/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen on a product displayed before French food group Danone's 2019 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone said on Monday it had picked outgoing Barry Callebaut boss Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new chief executive, effective September 15, 2021.

Saint-Affrique had announced on April 22 he was stepping down as CEO of Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut at the end of August, fueling speculation he could be headed for the top job at Danone.

Danone had been looking to replace Emmanuel Faber, who was ousted in March following calls from activist shareholders to replace him after the group's sales growth and share price performance became sluggish compared to rivals.

"As a board we have delivered on our promise to search and find swiftly the best person to lead Danone through the next phase of our evolution," Danone Chairman Gilles Schnepp said in a statement released after a meeting of the board.

Several people close to the matter had previously told Reuters that Saint-Affrique was one of the people in the running for CEO, and one had said he was the front-runner for the job.

"This marks a new chapter of leadership and a continuation of how we, as a board, have been transitioning governance at the company for a few weeks already," Schnepp said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 620 M - -
Net income 2021 516 M - -
Net cash 2021 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,67x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 4 464 M 4 467 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart APERAM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aperam S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERAM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 57,20 $
Last Close Price 55,88 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timoteo Di Maulo Chief Executive Officer
Sudhakar Sivaji Chief Financial Officer
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman
Bert Lyssens CHRO & Head-Communications & IT
Frédéric Mattei Chief Executive Officer-Alloys & Specialties
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APERAM S.A.34.77%4 462
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.36.64%28 126
JSW STEEL LIMITED82.56%23 186
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION27.88%19 200
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.14.13%18 567
EVRAZ PLC41.48%13 714